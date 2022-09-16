Who is Abdul on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know
The Great British Bake Off is back! Here is everything we know about 2022 contestant Abdul.
The Great British Bake Off is back with a whole batch of new bakers ready to cook up a storm in the legendary tent, including Abdul. But who's going to be winning approval from judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and who will be saying goodbye to the competition?
Abdul is one of the 12 bakers from The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you're in the US!). Here's everything you need to know about him.
Who is Abdul from The Great British Bake Off 2022?
Abdul is an electronics engineer who was born in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents and now divides his time between London and Cambridge.
He is a self-confessed space nerd, and a keen salsa dancer, who began baking when he and his colleagues started bringing in home-cooked treats to share at work as a way to brighten up their coffee breaks.
Abdul loves using the precision he uses in his engineering in the chemistry involved in baking, and matcha is one of his favorite flavors.
You can find Abdul on Instagram @abdul.rehman.sharif (opens in new tab).
How old is Abdul from The Great British Bake Off 2022?
Abdul is 29 years old.
Who else is in The Great British Bake Off 2022?
- Janusz, Headteacher PA, 34
- Syabira, Cardiovascular Researcher, 32
- Dawn, IT Manager, 60
- James, Nuclear Scientist, 25
- Will, Former Charity Director, 45
- Carole, Supermarket Cashier, 59
- Maisam, Student and Sales Assistant, 18
- Kevin, Music Teacher, 33
- Sandro, Nanny, 30
- Maxy, Architectural Assistant, 29
- Rebs, Masters Student, 23
How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022
The Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and is now available on All4. The show will now air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.
The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.
