Who is Janusz on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know

Janusz is just one of the contestants from The Great British Bake Off 2022.

The Great British Bake Off is back with a new batch of bakers getting ready to whip up some amazing creations in the famous tent, including Janusz. But who's going to be winning the approval of the judges and who's going to be hiding their soggy bottoms?

Janusz is one of the 12 bakers on The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you're in the US). Here's everything you need to know about him...

Who is Janusz from The Great British Bake Off?

Polish-born Janusz is a Personal Assistant to a Head Teacher who moved to the UK 10 years ago and is now living with his boyfriend, Simon and their sausage dog, Nigel on the southeast coast.

When he's not baking up a storm in the kitchen, his passions are internet culture, watching drag (he bought his boyfriend a statue of Ru Paul) and collecting movie props.

He was inspired to bake by his mother, who always baked on a Saturday — a tradition he kept up when he moved away from home to go to university and loves incorporating Polish ingredients into British staples.

His favourite flavours include ginger and chocolate.

How old is Janusz from The Great British Bake Off?

Janusz is 34 and loves including Polish ingredients into his bakes.

Janusz hails from Poland and likes to include Polish ingredients in his tasty creations. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and is now available on All4. The show will now air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.