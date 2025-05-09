How to watch I Kissed A Boy season 2 online: stream UK gay dating show

I Kissed A Boy is back for more sunkissed smooching. The dating show airs on BBC Three in the UK with episodes available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer starting May 11. Don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch I Kissed A Boy season 2 from anywhere with a VPN .

Quick links Air Time: 9 pm UK / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 7 am AEDT (Mon)

Watch for free in the UK: BBC iPlayer

How to use a VPN to watch I Kissed A Boy from anywhere

Dannii Minogue returns to play cupid as ten single guys are whisked off to an Italian masseria in the hopes that true love will bloom among the olive vines.

For starters, the contestants are all matched up based on what they’re looking for in a partner and, on first meeting, get to share a kiss. No apps, no small talk, just a chance at instant chemistry. The catch, though, is that no one is tied to their chosen partner, and even if they do all meet the perfect match straight away, there’s always room for another guest at the masseria…

It’s addictive stuff, and before the season is done expect all the feels, some fierce lewks and plenty of drama. But amongst all the dating hullabaloo, I Kissed a Boy is first and foremost about representation, with Dannii Minogue speaking about the importance of a show like this existing on mainstream TV: “Friends of mine from the community have told me so many stories over the years of how hard it was to grow up without any role models on TV, and life would have been so different for them when they were the same age if they had something like this on TV. I think it is important we all feel 'seen'. Our show is a celebration of love for the LGBTQIA+ community. I think it is a great example of how people can blossom when they feel safe and supported.”

Ready for a summer of love? Here's how to watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. And don’t miss our guide for all the details on the latest season.

How to watch I Kissed A Boy season 2 online in the UK for free

Season 2 of I Kissed A Boy will go out on BBC Three in the UK with episodes airing at 9pm GMT every Sunday and Monday, starting May 11. All episodes will also be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer. BBC Three and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch I Kissed A Boy season 2 in the US?

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, both season 1 of I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl streamed on Hulu in the US, so we'd expect I Kissed a Boy season 2 to follow suit.

UK citizens abroad who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch I Kissed a Boy. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch I Kissed A Boy season 2 in Australia

Again, there's no confirmation of when or where I Kissed a Boy season 2 might arrive Down Under, but the first season streamed for free on 10Play before finding a home on Paramount Plus, so keep an eye out there or check back here.

Brits away from home looking to use their usual free stream will need a VPN to catch I Kissed a Boy. Details on how to do that can be found right here.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 on the BBC iPlayer streaming service by using a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a handy device that sets your location to appear as if you're at home, no matter where you are in the world! That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!