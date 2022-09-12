The Great British Bake Off will air this week — all the latest schedule changes

The Great British Bake Off is one show confirmed to air on its original air date.

While The Great British Bake Off is still airing this week as originally planned, many TV shows are set to be rescheduled over the coming weeks following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022, Bloodlands, Crossfire and the National Television Awards are just some of the many big TV shows in the Autumn TV schedule that will now air on a different week as a mark of respect.

But when are all your favorite TV shows now airing and will they run for the same number of episodes as originally planned?

We will keep this page updated as new information is released, but here is everything we know so far...

Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 was originally planned to launch on Saturday, September 17. But since this date comes just a few days before The Queen's funeral, it is thought that the BBC has made the decision to postpone the first episode of the new season, potentially until later this month.

We believe the series will still run for the same number of episodes, but they might well take us a bit closer to Christmas than originally thought.

National Television Awards 2022

The National Television Awards 2022 were due to air on Thursday, September 15, live from Wembley on ITV. Once again, with this date falling in the official ten days of mourning for The Queen, the show has been postponed until Thursday, October 13 at 8pm.

To reflect the period of national mourning, viewer voting has also been paused. The public vote will resume on Tuesday, September 20 at 9am and remain open until the day of the ceremony

The Great British Bake Off 2022

Baking fans will be pleased to know that The Great British Bake Off 2022 is remaining in its original air date, and will still begin on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and still starts on Friday, September 16 as planned.

Ghosts season 4

Ghosts season 4 was due to arrive on the BBC on Friday, September 23 but as this is a comedy show, it was thought appropriate to postpone the launch of the new season to a later date. To reflect the national mourning period, Ghosts will now return to the BBC later in the autumn.

Bloodlands season 2

Bloodlands season 2 was originally going to see James Nesbitt return as tormented detective DCI Tom Brannick on Sunday, September 18, however, this has now been pushed back to a later date. The second season of the Jed Mercurio drama will now air on BBC One later in the autumn.

Crossfire

Crossfire is a major new three-part BBC One drama led by Keeley Hawes, which was scheduled to hit our screens on Monday, September 19, but as this is now the date of the Queen's state funeral, the date has now changed. It is thought the drama will now air later this month.

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Am I Being Unreasonable? is a new comedy thriller written by and starring Daisy May Cooper which was originally planned to start on BBC One on Friday, September 16. But as this is a comedy show, the BBC has made the decision to postpone the launch until later in the autumn.