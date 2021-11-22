Keeley Hawes leads epic new drama 'Crossfire'

Keeley Hawes will star in the major new BBC1 drama Crossfire.

Set in a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands, the show is written by Apple Tree Yard author Louise Doughty and the storyline is as intense and gritty as we might hope.

The plot goes that Jo (Keeley Hawes) is sunbathing on her hotel room balcony while on a dream holiday with her family and friends. But, her world is soon thrown into terrifying chaos when shots boom across the complex. In an instant, revengeful gunmen have torn through the idyllic paradise and transformed it into a petrifying hell.

A story of survival and resilience, Crossfire is a suspenseful nail-biting thriller, but also “emotional, intimate and relatable” as the innocent holidaymakers and hotel staff are forced to make monumental life or death decisions with enormous consequences.

Keeley said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama for the BBC, especially as it’s the third production for Buddy Club. Filming has already begun and we’re delighted to be collaborating with the team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Louise Doughty on her first original production for television.”

Keeley has been nominated for many awards for her roles in crime dramas over the years, including a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in Bodyguard and Best Leading Actress in the hit BBC series Line of Duty.

She has also starred in the award-winning drama series It’s A Sin and The Missing.

The drama will also star Josette Simon (Small Axe, Rivera), Anneika Rose (Deadwater Fell, Line of Duty), Lee Ingleby (The A Word, The Serpent Queen), Daniel Ryan (The Bay, Home Fires), Vikash Bhai (The Stranger, Limbo), Hugo Silva (Nasdrovia, The Cook of Castamar), Alba Brunet (Operation Mincemeat, Paraiso), Shalisha James-Davis (Alex Rider, I May Destroy You) and Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials, Good Omens).