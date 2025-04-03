The Capture season 3 is announced with Game of Thrones star joining the cast

Strap yourself in for another conspiracy thriller as The Capture has officially been green lit for a third series and is heading to BBC One.

It's been three years since the acclaimed second series of the drama about the world of government video manipulation — or "Correction" — and fans will be desperate to find out what happens next, after it ended on a serious bombshell.

It saw DCI Rachel Carey revealing the existence of the Correction programme to the British public, and Holliday Grainger will be returning as the headstrong cop in a new six-part series.

“I’m thrilled to be joining The Capture team once more for series three," says Holliday. "Ben Chanan’s scripts are as electrifying as ever and I'm excited to be stepping back into 'Commander' Rachel Carey's world. (Spoiler alert!)"

The BBC confirmed filming has begun in South East England and the show's creator Ben Chanan says the third instalment will see Carey under more pressure than ever.

"Previous seasons have seen Holliday’s Rachel Carey investigate others as their lives fall apart," he explains. "Most of all, I am excited that Series 3 puts Carey at the heart of the conspiracy.”

An official BBC statement also describes how the new series will pick the story up 12 months down the road from the second season...

"Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system. And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

"The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?

"Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?"

Joe Dempsie will star in The Capture season 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stars like Indira Varma, Lia Williams, Ben Miles and Ron Perlman are all set to reprise their roles from the second season and there are a couple of exciting new additions to the cast.

Joe Dempsie (Get Millie Black, Toxic Town, Game of Thrones), Andrew Buchan (Black Doves, Broadchurch, Better), Hugh Quarshie (Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Stephen, Holby City) and Amanda Drew (A Very British Scandal, The Gold, Gangs of London) have all signed on.

Meanwhile Killian Scott (Strike, Kaos, Dublin Murders) will be coming on board to play what producers have described as a "pivotal" role.

We can't wait!