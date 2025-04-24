Keeley Hawes transforms into a nun for major new forbidden love drama

Keeley Hawes is set to star in a major new Channel 4 drama, Falling, written by BAFTA award-winning Adolescence writer Jack Thorne.

The role will see Keeley (Scoop, Miss Austen) looking unrecognisable as she plays Anna, a devoted nun who unexpectedly falls in love with David, a Catholic priest, played by Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror, The Lazarus Project).

The new six-part drama is the first love story written by Jack Thorne and follows both Anna and David as they grow closer and find themselves caught up in a case of forbidden love.

Anna and David are both deeply committed to their work in the church and community, and neither expects to fall in love. But when they do, both are forced to wrestle with what it means for them, their vows, and their relationship with God.

Channel 4 says: "Falling is a witty, moving, contemporary romantic drama that is as honest as it is full of heart."

Anna and David don't expect to fall in love. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Filming for the new series is now underway in Wales and Bristol and has a whole host of familiar faces joining the cast alongside Keekley and Paapa including Rakie Ayola (The Pact, Kaos), Jason Watkins (Coma, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies), Niamh Cusack (The Virtues, Heartbeat) and Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey, The Chelsea Detective).

David Dawson (My Policeman, The Last Kingdom), Susan Brown (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, It’s A Sin), Sandra Voe (Howards End, Vera Drake) also star - as well as TV newcomers, Holly Rhys and Shayde Sinclair.

Speaking of her role with a difference, Keeley says: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of Anna and so looking forward to working alongside the brilliant Paapa Essiedu to bring Jack Thorne’s beautiful scripts to life.”

While Paapa adds, “Falling is a story that has Jack Thorne’s singular talent of mining the sublime out of the ordinary running all the way through. I can’t wait to work with Keeley, Peter, and the rest of the team to bring this world to life.”