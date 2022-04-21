The Pact season 2 — everything we know about the crime drama sequel

Filming is underway on The Pact season 2 and the 'suspenseful and emotional' crime thriller is due to hit our screens later this year.

After the success of The Pact season 1 which followed five brewery workers whose lives unraveled when their boss died in suspicious circumstances, creator Peter McTighe has written a brand new six-part story.

BAFTA-winning actor Rakie Ayola played a detective in the first series, but she'll take on the leading role of a social worker whose loyalties are tested when she and her family are confronted by a stranger. Ayola will also be serving as an executive producer on the sequel.

Here's everything we know about the new series, which is a co-commission between BBC Drama and BBC Wales...

The Pact season 2 is currently being filmed in Wales and the BBC has said the drama will be coming to our screens later in 2022. Once we have an official release date, we'll be sure to post it here.

You can watch all six episodes of The Pact season 1 on BBC iPlayer.

The Pact season 2 plot

An official BBC synopsis says: "Christine’s family, oldest son Will, youngest son Jamie and daughter Megan, are trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death of their brother Liam. As they look forward to Megan’s wedding, the family have their lives turned upside down when a stranger, Connor, arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.

"As buried secrets come to light, they must consider who they are and grapple with morality and divided loyalty. As their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact may be all that can save them."

Elizabeth Berrington also stars in The Pact season 2. (Image credit: Getty)

The Pact season 2 cast

Welsh star Rakie Ayola will take on the lead role of Christine. Her previous screen credits include Holby City, Black Mirror and Doctor Who. Most recently she has starred as ACC Vosper in the hit ITV drama, Grace.

Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers, The Responder), Lisa Palfrey (Chloe, Line of Duty), Christian Patterson (Mr Selfridge, In My Skin), Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch, Keeping Faith) and Jacob Ifan (Bang, A Discovery of Witches) will also have prominent roles in the six-part drama.

Rising star Jordan Wilks (Freshers) will play Connor, the mysterious stranger who arrives on the scene at the start of the story, with Lloyd Everitt (Casualty, The Deceived), Mali Ann Rees (Tourist Trap, Hidden) and Aaron Anthony (Behind Her Eyes) starring as Christine's three children.

Rakie Ayola on The Pact season 2

"I'm thrilled to be working again with Little Door and BBC Wales leading this talented cast to bring Pete's wonderfully mysterious story to life," says Rakie Ayola. "As an Exec-Producer on this series, it's hugely important to me to see the wealth of opportunity this production is offering both to established talent and those new to the industry both behind and in front of the camera.”

Executive Producer for Little Door Productions Elwen Rowlands adds: “We’re delighted to be working with BBC Wales, BBC Drama and Pete McTighe on a new series of The Pact and to have the brilliant Rakie Ayola head up a cast of established and emerging talent. It’s a gothic tale that puts loveable, complex, characters under extreme pressure, forcing them to confront their past. We look forward to bringing it to the screen.”

Trailer for The Pact season 2

There's no trailer for The Pact season 2 at the moment, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands!