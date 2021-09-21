'Grace' season 2: cast, plot, and all we know

ITV has confirmed Grace season 2 has started filming in Brighton, with John Simm returning as the troubled detective.

Based on international bestselling author Peter James’s award-winning novels, the two-part first series was a big hit with viewers and we can expect three new feature-length films in 2022.

The second series will continue to follow the tenacious detective who's haunted by the disappearance of his wife as he walks a career tightrope. Grace has given his life to the police, yet his clashes with boss, ACC Vosper, have held back his career over the years.

Endeavour creator Russell Lewis will be adapting James' books for the screen once again, so here's everything we know about the new second season...

Production is already underway, so the new series could come to ITV by next Spring. With the first series attracting 8.8m viewers in the consolidated ratings in March, the broadcaster could be keen to release the second series at the same time of year, although autumn of 2022 could prove a more realistic deadline...

What stories are featured in Grace season 2?

Not Dead Enough sees Grace and Branson investigating the murder of wealthy socialite and patron of local charities, Katya Bishop, wife of a prominent Brighton entrepreneur, played by ex Doctor Who actor Arthur Darvill, who becomes the main suspect in the investigation. The Bishops seem to have led a charmed life, until Grace digs deeper behind the respectable facade and discovers all is not what it seems. Doing so, however, places him unknowingly in grave danger.

In Dead Man’s Footsteps, Grace leads the inquiry into the discovery of a woman’s skeletal remains in an old storm drain, believed to be the wife of a failed Brighton conman, who died several years prior in a plane crash. Grace must re-trace the man's steps in the years before his death, which leads him on a murky trail through the world of Brighton's oldest crime families but it’s not only on the professional front that Roy is chasing ghosts.

When in Dead Tomorrow a body is dredged up from the seabed of the English Channel it initially appears a burial at sea gone wrong, but a strange incision on the victim soon points to something very sinister. When two more bodies are found, news spreads like wildfire through Sussex and Grace begins to unearth that this is part of an altogether more chilling design, one which forces him to confront the question of just how far anyone would go to save the ones they love.

Grace season 2 cast

John Simm (Doctor Who, Life On Mars) will be back as DS Roy Grace, while Richie Campbell (Liar, Stephen) will return as his partner DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola (The Pact, Holby City) will be reprise her role as Grace's boss, Assistant Chief Constable Alison Vosper.

Zoe Tapper (Liar, Nightflyers) will be joining the cast as Cleo Morey, a mortuary technician, who takes a shine to Grace, while Doctor Who and Broadchurch star Arthur Darvill will play a successful Brighton-based entrepreneur in the first film of the series.

John Simm on Grace season 2

"Everyone involved with Grace is very excited to be back in Brighton bringing the next three Peter James novels to the screen," says John. "Like the first two, they’ve been brilliantly adapted by Russell Lewis and we can’t wait to get started.”

Is there a trailer for Grace season 2?

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll make sure we post it here as soon as it lands. In the mean time, here's the trailer for the first season to hold you over.