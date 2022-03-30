Holby City fans are all saying EXACTLY the same thing after the final episode airs
By Claire Crick published
The final Holby City episode aired last night, leaving fans in floods of tears for one very special reason.
*Warning - spoilers below for the last ever episode of Holby City*
Holby City fans have said a tearful goodbye to the BBC medical drama after 23 years on our screens, and now Tuesday nights will never be the same again.
It was announced that the much-loved show would be taken off air by the BBC last year to 'make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country', however, the decision left the army of Holby City fans across the country devastated.
On Tuesday, 29th March 2022, Holby City fans were treated to an epic send-off from the show, bringing the journeys and storylines of the beloved characters to a close after fans have invested decades of Tuesday evenings into them.
The ending was certainly a fitting tribute to the show and also the NHS, and fans took to social media to share their bittersweet sadness at the fact their favourite show had finally come to an end.
Viewers were devastated to see legendary character Jac Naylor lose her battle with a brain tumor after her life-saving and hugely risky operation didn't go to plan in the penultimate episode.
Despite her friends and colleagues working desperately to save her, eventually, Jac died on her own terms, having taken Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher aside and asked him to help her write a living will, refusing any more medical interventions.
However, while fans found the ending beautifully fitting, they are all saying the same thing about the fact Tuesday nights will never be the same again on the BBC...
My Tuesday evenings won’t be the same without my weekly dose of holby city you all did a great job thank you!March 30, 2022
I was dreading this last episode..I cried when Jac died..actually I cried all the way through it and the ending broke my heart..I watched every single episode and will miss my Tuesday Holby City night..🥺🥺😭March 30, 2022
Quite overwhelming watching the last ever Holby City. Tuesday evenings won’t be the same….#HolbyCityFinale #GoodbyeHolby https://t.co/fdG5fTtY30March 29, 2022
I’m going to miss Holby City so much . Tuesday evenings won’t be the same. Such an emotional episode to end on the whole cast were amazing.March 29, 2022
Instead of Holby City at 7.50pm next week, the BBC will be showing an episode of MasterChef 2022 at 8pm, and while there are lots of MasterChef fans across the country, it's not the same. Tuesday nights are Holby nights, and always will be.
- Holby City: Top 5 moments from the last EVER episode!
- The best quotes from Holby City’s final episode revealed
You can watch (or re-watch!) the Holby City finale, along with other episodes on BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.