Why is Casualty not on tonight and when will it be back?
Casualty has been removed from the schedules. Here’s why the BBC1 medical drama is not airing…
Casualty is missing from its usual Saturday night slot on May 17, 2025. But please do not adjust your set - this is only temporary!
Why is Casualty not on?
The drama is taking a planned break due to live coverage of the Grand Final of the Eurovision 2025, which is airing on BBC1 from 8pm.
The 69th Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Basel, Switzerland, following Nemo’s victory at the Grand Final in May 2024 with their song The Code.
Flying the flag for the UK this year are Remember Monday with their song What The Hell Just Happened? The British country pop group trio - friends Charlotte Steele, Holly-Anne Hull and Lauren Byrne - have a reputation for strong vocals and smooth blended harmonies and What The Hell Just Happened? chronicles the aftermath of a wild night out. Remember Monday co-wrote the song with Billen Ted (Tom Hollings and Sam Brennan), Thomas Stengaard and Julie 'Kill J' Aagaard.
When is Casualty back on?
Casualty is expected to return to our screens on Saturday, May 24 and will pick up from the previous episode, Save Yourself, which saw Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) unleash a cunning but dangerous plan to expose her abuser, surgeon Russell Whitelaw (Robert Bathurst).
When the series resumes with the 10th instalment of the current Internal Affairs boxset, Rida suffers a traumatic day when Mr Whitelaw’s mask begins to slip, Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) fights to save Anna’s life, Rash defends a patient, and Indie helps Iain on a special mission.
Other big Internal Affairs storylines to look forward in the near future, as outlined in the recent trailer, include: Faith and Iain tying the knot, doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) attacking an unknown man, and an ambulance crashing into the department, causing serious damage to the entrance of Holby ED.
