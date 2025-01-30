Robert Bathurst joins Casualty for a shocking new chapter at Holby Hospital
Coming up in Casualty - Robert Bathurst will play a larger-than-life medic tested by betrayal…
Casualty has announced that Robert Bathurst is joining the staff at Holby Hospital as conflicted surgeon Russell Whitelaw in a new boxset called Internal Affairs.
Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting new Casualty chapter…
Casualty — Internal Affairs release date
New Casualty box set Internal Affairs will air in March 2025, after the current 11-parter Public Property comes to a close.
The BBC has told What To Watch that: “Robert Bathurst is set to take on the role of Russell Whitelaw in BBC's Casualty's upcoming boxset, Internal Affairs, which will delve deep into the high-stakes world of surgery, power dynamics, and moral conflict.”
New Casualty characters
Russell Whitelaw — Robert Bathurst
Best known for his roles in Downton Abbey, Coldfeet and Doctor Who, Robert Bathurst stars as surgeon Russell Whitelaw, who is described as: “A Brilliant, but Controversial Surgeon.
“The character Russell Whitelaw is a top-tier surgeon, a man who has commanded the operating room for years with his unmatched skill and domineering personality. The epitome of the alpha male with decades of experience in the operating theatre, he’s become not just a leader but a god-like figure, dictating the fate of his patients with a scalpel in hand.”
Speaking about becoming a Casualty cast member Robert says: “Joining Casualty for three months was very enjoyable. It's so well run, well written and well directed. They built an operating theatre especially for this block of stories so all of us, actors and crew, were on a voyage of discovery. As always with Casualty there were brilliantly qualified advisers on hand to make it seem as real as possible.
“The Emergency Department film set was just like being in a hospital - I kept getting lost!"
Russell’s family - actors TBC
The identity of the actors playing the surgeon’s daughter Claire and granddaughter Millie are top secret for now, but they are set to be exciting roles, with the BBC revealing:
“While Russell’s brilliance as a surgeon is undeniable, his behaviour towards his colleagues - especially female staff - raises serious ethical questions. As a man used to getting what he wants, Russell can be patronising, bullying and, at times, deeply inappropriate. But beneath his hard exterior, he is a devoted father to his daughter, Claire, and doting grandfather to his two granddaughters, including young Millie, whom he hopes will follow in his surgical footsteps.”
Flynn — actor TBC
Russell's son-in-law Flynn will be at the surgeon's mercy!
According to BBC: “Casualty's Internal Affairs explores the complexity of Russell’s character, particularly as his world is shaken by the arrival of his son-in-law, Flynn, a skilled army medic who becomes the victim of a tragic accident. As Russell saves Flynn’s life, he realises the young man has been unfaithful to his beloved daughter. This discovery sets off a chain of events that forces Russell to confront his own sense of control - and whether his grip on power is truly as unshakable as he believes.
“Bathurst’s portrayal of Russell promises to be a gripping and multi-faceted performance, capturing the character’s ruthless nature and vulnerable moments. As Russell grapples with personal loss, family dynamics, and the consequences of his actions, Bathurst will showcase the complexity of a man who is both a hero in the operating room and a flawed figure outside it.”
More on the future of Casualty
BBC have said: “BAFTA Award-winning Casualty continues to shine a light on the often hidden realities of surgical culture, exploring power, control, and accountability in the high-pressure world of medicine. The narrative resonates with recent revelations in the medical profession about the prevalence of sexual misconduct and harassment, particularly within surgery.
"The show will confront these issues head-on, offering a thought-provoking look at the intersection of professional brilliance and personal responsibility.
"The new series is set to premiere in March, and fans can expect Robert Bathurst to deliver a performance that is both captivating and thought-provoking. His portrayal of Russell Whitelaw will undoubtedly spark conversation about the complexities of leadership, the ethics of mentorship, and the impact of personal secrets on professional lives.”
Casualty airs on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer on most Saturdays. Never miss an instalment in 2025 with our guide to every episode.
