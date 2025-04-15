Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash’s life hangs in the balance as Dylan Keogh is attacked!
Airs Saturday 19 April 2025 at 9.20pm on BBC1.
Stevie Nash’s life is on the line in Casualty.
The sixth instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs airs on BBC1, Saturday 19 April 2025 at 9.20pm (See our TV Guide) and takes place during a violent riot in Holby City.
Elsewhere, the ED is fraught, leading to an altercation between Dylan Keogh and Flynn Byron and battle lines are drawn between Rida Amaan and Nicole Piper.
More Casualty spoilers for Internal Affairs - Episode 6 below…
Stevie Nash in danger
Stevie Nash’s life is in the hands of Holby’s fractured surgical team!
The consultant’s life hangs in the balance this week when nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) finds the consultant in agony and bleeding in the hospital toilets!
Prior to this, things are tense between Siobhan and Stevie throughout the shift following last week’s revelations. Yet, when Siobhan finds Stevie in agonising pain she jumps into protective mode.
As Stevie (Elinor Lawless) explains that she has a growth on her ovary, Siobhan takes charge and admits her to resus, where senior doctor Dylan Keogh (William Beck) arranges emergency surgery.
Meanwhile, upstairs on the surgery ward, things are frosty between medics Rida Amaan and Nicole Piper! Nicole’s shocked after Rida (Sarah Seggari) defends their sexist boss Russell Whitelaw (Robert Bathurst) and implies that she’s not good enough to work alongside him (more on this below).
Needless to say Nicole (Sammy T. Dobson) is stunned .
Can they put their differences aside as terrified Stevie is wheeled into theatre?
Riot horror
The death of schoolgirl Carly Wilson sparks bitter divisions both inside and outside Holby City Hospital in this episode, leaving many on dangerous ground…
Emotions are running high as the shocked community learns that Carly and her friend Lena Hazlett (Mariella Hazar) were being pursued by PC Catherine Dalton (Nicole Sargent, The Bay) before she died. As a vigil for the teenager turns violent, Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) teams up with HEMS to help treat casualties at the scene, while Dylan holds the fort at the ED...
Dylan attacked
When tragedy strikes again later, a frazzled Flynn takes it personally and physically attacks Dylan in resus.
He then storms off and trashes his office!
With numerous witnesses, is Flynn’s career at Holby about to be cut short?
Rida seeks answers
Encouraged by Nicole, Rida decides to talk to surgeon Sean Redmond (Seth Somers) at the start of their shift about why she’s been avoiding him.
Rida is hesitant at first, until she sees how caring he is with gastric band patient Georgina Emerick (Molly Hewitt-Richards) and her pushy mum Caron (Rebecca Clay, The Danish Girl).
As she questions him on the nature of his relationships with fellow female medics, Sean explains he ghosted a scrub nurse after a few terrible dates, which has earned him an unfair reputation. Satisfied he’s telling the truth, the pair reconcile and get their budding relationship back on track.
Buoyed, Rida later takes Russell Whitelaw (Robert Bathurst) to task for a sexist comment and, once again, the senior surgeon appears to take her comments onboard gracefully.
Believing she’s making an impact and that Russell is merely stuck in his ways but ultimately harmless, Rida ends up defending their boss to Nicole in an uncharacteristically unkind manner…
Also in Casualty this week
It’s all hands on deck as a shockingly violent riot erupts in Holby after a schoolgirl dies following a police chase, with the paramedic team on the frontline.
As night falls and Carly Wilson’s distraught and angry father Ashley (Jay McDonald, Top Boy) brings some heavies to her vigil, Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) call for urgent backup as events escalate horrifyingly quickly.
At the start of the day Flynn attempts to curry favour with his colleagues by promising them pizza and drinks after the shift as a thank you for all their hard work.
He’s also convinced that Holby West councillor Anna Mills (Alicia Charles) holds the key to improving the department. But, as highlighted above, his grip on self-control quickly unravels in the heat of the day’s difficult events and leaves him isolated from the rest of the team.
Having lost the confidence of the staff, is there anyway for the ex-army medic to redeem himself and avoid being kicked out in disgrace?
Elsewhere, trainee Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) is deeply affected by the plight of homeless patient Will Bailey (Ashleigh Reynolds, Paddington in Peru). Will any of her colleagues suspect why this case hits home for the trainee paramedic?
Find out when Casualty’s Internal Affairs - Episode 6 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 19 April 2025 at 9.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.
