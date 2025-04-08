Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash unmasks her stalker!

Stevie Nash risks her life to unmask her sinister stalker in Casualty .

The fifth instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs airs on BBC1, Saturday 12 April 2025 at 9.10pm (See our TV Guide ) sees Stevie taking the law into her own hands.

Elsewhere, Indie Jankowski experiences a career first, Flynn Byron is wary when Holby West councillor Anna Mills (Alicia Charles) pays him a visit at work, and Ngozi Okoye must make a difficult decision.

More Casualty spoilers for Internal Affairs - Episode 5 below…

Stevie Nash’s stalker escalates his terror campaign

Consultant Stevie Nash is living in fear since becoming the target of an unknown stalker. So far the masked man has vandalised her car, shown up at Holby Hospital and broken into her apartment. This week, events accelerate alarmingly with a police raid on her home!

Stevie (Elinor Lawless) is terrified as officers burst into the flat where she lives alone and treat her like a dangerous criminal. They then turn the place upside down, having been tipped off that illegal substances are being manufactured at the property. Eventually, after it becomes apparent that the doctor has nothing to hide, the leading detective advises her to report the harassment…

Stevie is terrorized in her own home. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS)

Taking control

Shaken, Stevie heads to work, where she confides in advanced clinical practitioner Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell), who is worried about her best friend as she awaits test results to discover whether the mass on her ovary is benign or not. Stevie, however, has other ideas and keeps a close eye on her newly installed security camera throughout the shift!

Later, Stevie is alerted by a notification on her phone showing footage of the hooded individual at her front door. She drops everything and races home, ready to confront the intruder with no regard for her safety.

Dangerous encounter

Stevie is shocked to discover he’s broken in and sprayed obscene graffiti on her walls. Even more disturbing, the man is still there and she recklessly risks her life to stop him from escaping.

Can Stevie unmask her sinister stalker and avoid being seriously hurt as he attempts to flee?

Anna winds Flynn up the wrong way. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS)

Also in Casualty this week

Clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) is visibly unimpressed when Holby West councillor Anna Mills (Alicia Charles) turns up at the hospital bearing a new defibrillator for the department.

It’s clear she plans on using him for a publicity stunt, but instead Flynn attempts to make her understand that they need proper funding, not charity or gifts.

Will his direct approach backfire?

Elsewhere, nurse Ngozi Okoye’s sobriety is on a knife-edge after her son, Obi, spots her kissing doctor Nicole Piper. Ngozi (Adesuwa Oni) knows she has to make a difficult decision, which means either risking her relationship with soulmate or her son.

What will she decide?

Ngozi has a big decision to make. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS)

At the emergency control centre the tension is palpable as a worried Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) tells the team they risk being investigated due to a failure to make time-sensitive targets.

Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) is keen to prove she can be an asset, but the trainee paramedic's intentions are derailed as she accepts an emergency call from pregnant mum-to-be Alison Walmsley (played by Camilla Roholm) in desperate need of help.

Alison is driving herself to the hospital but is forced to pull over as her contractions get closer. With the next available ambulance still a distance away, Indie guides the frightened woman through the process, but will mum and baby be okay? And how will Indie explain the lengthy call to Jan, who is clearly overwhelmed by paperwork and managerial pressures?

Has Indie made a grave error? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS)

Surgical registrar Sean Redmond (Seth Somers) attempts to use Nicole (Sammy T. Dobson) as a go-between in a desperate attempt to contact a suddenly unreachable Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari). Will she bite?

There are sweet scenes as Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) confide in close friends about their wedding planning. What could go wrong for this couple who appear to be a match made in heaven?

And finally, keep an eye out for a very special former Coronation Street actor, who once terrorised Weatherfield with multiple murders. Will Connor McIntyre’s Casualty character, grieving biker Kenny Sanders, prove equally menacing as his Corrie alter ego Pat Phelan when Ngozi bonds with him? Or is he simply a struggling widower in need of her special brand of caring and gentle bedside manner?

Find out when Casualty’s Internal Affairs - Episode 5 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 12 April 2025 at 9.10pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.