Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash’s stalking horror!
Airs Saturday 29 March 2025 at 8.15pm on BBC1.
Stevie Nash is stalked by a hooded figure this week in Casualty.
The third installment of 12-parter Internal Affairs airs on BBC1, Saturday, March 29 2025 at 8.15pm (See our TV Guide) and sees Stevie anxiously undergo tests, unaware danger is lurking close to home.
Elsewhere, Russell Whitelaw undermines Flynn Bryon further, Rida Amaan weighs up her future in Holby ED and Indie Jankowski confronts her past.
More Casualty spoilers for Internal Affairs - Episode 3 below…
Stevie Nash plays a waiting game
Consultant Stevie Nash braces herself for the possibility that she is seriously ill, unaware that there’s another danger lurking in the shadows!
Last week a scan revealed that Stevie’s pregnancy result was a false positive. This week, the doctor undergoes a series of tests to find out whether or not the mass on her ovary is benign.
“Stevie’s position is one of loneliness,” says Elinor, who plays the medic as she deals with a two-month wait for her results. “She sometimes questions where she belongs, but work is where she fits.”
Work becomes her
Putting on a brave face, Stevie throws her energy into work and focuses on Peter Garrett (Peter Ivatts, Victoria, Heartbeat), an elderly dementia patient, who she suspects won’t survive much longer.
Deeply affected by the thought of him dying alone, she tracks down his wife, Jac (Deirdra Morris, The Woman in White), and pays for a taxi to get her to the hospital.
With the clock ticking, Stevie also asks clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) to obtain pricey drugs to prolong Peter’s life long enough to reunite the couple - which causes a ruckus with Russell Whitelaw (Robert Bathurst) and the hospital board! Stevie, however, gets her way and Peter passes away peacefully with Jac by his side…
“Doctors and nurses care for people at their most vulnerable,” says Elinor. “There’s a beauty in that.”
Stevie in danger?
After an emotionally jarring day, an exhausted Stevie returns home alone - unaware that a hooded figure is following her and taking photographs!
Who is stalking Stevie - and why?
Also in Casualty this week
There’s bad blood in Holby ED following junior doctor Tariq Hussein’s resignation during clinical lead Flynn’s shocking outburst last week.
Rash Masum (Neet Mohan), Tariq’s cousin, is particularly disenchanted with his new boss.
Even so, Flynn is sticking to his plan of moving patients on despite near-universal pushback and this unpleasant task falls to nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari).
Later, while advocating for seriously ill patient Lola Cook (Annie Taylor), Rida stands up to magnificently arrogant surgeon Russell Whitelaw. Afterwards, however, she’s on edge, as she realises Russell isn’t someone to make an enemy of…
Yet, things take a twist when Russell pays a magnanimous (for him, anyway) visit to Rida after she’s proved right about her patient.
Spotting an opportunity to stick the scalpel in while faith in his cheating son-in-law, Flynn, is at an all-time low, vengeful Russell then recruits Rida to his surgical team - and breaks the news to Flynn with vindictive glee!
Elsewhere, Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) is shocked when she encounters someone from her past while attending a prison shout-out with Jacob Masters (Charles Venn). When faced with stabbed prisoner Samuel (played by ‘Spider from Corrie' aka Martin Hancock) Indie struggles to contain her emotions. Will she confront her father?
Casualty instalment Internal Affairs - Episode 3 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 29 March 2025 at 8.15pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.
If you are affected by any of the storylines in this week's Casualty, please know that help, support and information is available from BBC Action Line: https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/
With twenty years of experience as an entertainment journalist, Elaine writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and www.whattowatch.com covering a variety of programs from gardening and wildlife to documentaries and drama.
As well as active involvement in the WTW family’s social media accounts, she has been known to get chatty on the red carpet and wander into the odd podcast.
After a day of previewing TV, writing about TV and interviewing TV stars, Elaine likes nothing than to relax… by watching TV.
