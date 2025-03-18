Casualty spoilers: Will Flynn Byron fire a Holby ED doctor on his first day?

Flynn Byron makes a shock decision in Casualty episode Civil War this week.

The second instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs airs on BBC1, Saturday 15 March 2025 at 8.25pm (See our TV Guide ) and sees Flynn start his new role as Holby ED’s clinical lead from a position of extreme authority.

Elsewhere, Stevie Nash is in for a fresh shock, Tariq Hussein pushes the wrong person’s buttons, and Indie Jankowski faces an ethical dilemma.

More Casualty spoilers for Civil War below…

Flynn Byron is FIRED UP on his first day

Army medic Flynn Byron is used to saving lives in warzones, but this week he discovers that practising medicine in a civilian hospital is a completely different battleground!

Flynn (Olly Rix) starts his first shift as Holby ED’s new clinical lead in a state of disbelief - the computer systems are down, ambulances are queuing up, and patients are on trolleys in corridors.

Adding to his irritation is the fact that he’s ordered a new smart screen, which is vital in keeping the ED running, but it is just sitting in his office because there’s no money in the budget for the £6000 cost of mounting it to the wall.

So, determined to make his mark and exact change, he declares that every patient who has been treated is to be immediately moved upstairs to other wards, whether there are beds for them or not!

After a quick recce, Flynn sets out his plan of action for Holby ED. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Mixed reaction

Flynn’s new policy gets a variety of reactions from his new colleagues…

Former acting clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) is bemused and reckons it’s destined for failure.

Advanced clinical practitioner Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is skeptical and concerned.

Nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) is uncomfortable and anticipates backlash.

Doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) reserves judgement, while waiting to form an opinion on his new boss.

Junior doctor Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) is all for it, especially if it means dealing with patients less and getting to perform more procedures.

And, it looks like Flynn has gained a new friend in paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) who - even though she’s not met him yet - fully approves!

Rash reserves judgement on Flynn - for now! (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Reality bites

Before long, however, surgeon Russell Whitelaw (Robert Bathurst) threatens to pull the plug on Flynn’s career if things don't return to normal!

It transpires that Russell is the main reason Flynn has landed his new job, and the senior ranking medic is keeping a close eye on his son-in-law. And, to be fair, who can blame him after discovering in the previous episode that Flynn’s been cheating on his daughter, Claire.

Yet trouble really hits the whatsits later in the shift when Flynn discovers a patient neglected and unconscious in the corridor. Utterly furious, he calls a meeting with everyone involved in her care and - already holding Tariq in low regard after what he witnessed last week - blames him for a catalogue of errors.

Robert attempts to put Flynn in his place. Will the new clinical lead accept defeat or push back? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

You’re fired!?

Soon a major conflict escalates in the staff room, where tempers flare, insults are hurled, and neither medic comes out of the situation covered in glory.

It turns out that Tariq was responsible for the patient in question, and Flynn is scathing when he tries to evade accountability.

With the death of Amber still fresh in his mind, Flynn makes a shocking decision...

“Flynn doesn’t think Tariq is up to scratch,” Olly, 40, tells us in an exclusive interview. “He makes a pretty strong decision and the younger medic is on the receiving end of that.”

Will Flynn fire Tariq?

The full interview with Olly Rix is coming soon. Spoilers continue below

Tariq is stunned when Flynn fires a series of accusations at him. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Stevie faces an uncertain future

When Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) has a small accident at work, best friend Faith Cadogan presses her to get an X-ray, forcing the consultant to come clean about being 12-weeks pregnant.

Faith has questions - the main one being, why hasn’t Stevie had a scan yet?

Later, Faith finds her friend in pieces and consoles a frightened Stevie, who breaks down over her confusion about the entire situation.

In a bid to help, Faith decides to take matters into her own hands and sets up a private scan for Stevie, which delivers some surprises!



Needing a second opinion, Faith calls Flynn in and he confirms the unexpected.

What have they discovered?

Stevie wonders what the future holds... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Indie’s predicament

Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) gets a rude awakening when Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) discovers her sleeping in the back of an ambulance.

Will he tell boss Jan Jenning?

Lucky for Indie, Jan is on a shoutout at a farmhouse involving a farmer, a farmer’s wife and an escaped bull. No, this isn’t the opening line of a joke. Eagle-eyed Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) doesn’t think so either when he suspects their story is… well… bull.

Meanwhile, Iain and Indie are called to a remote location where - and please brace yourself if you suffer from dentophobia - hermit Gloria Scott has taken the concept of DIY dentistry to a whole new level.

Larger-than-life character Gloria (The Archers star Sunny Ormonde) takes a shine to Indie, and the feeling is mutual. Yet, what starts out as a delightful storyline between the rookie and her long-in-the-tooth patient, suddenly takes a sinister turn after Gloria is admitted to the ED.

At the end of her shift, Indie discovers that Gloria has taken action to help a kindred spirit. The problem is, it presents the trainee paramedic with an ethical dilemma… What will she decide to do?

Homeless Indie is offered a helping hand - but should she accept it? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Also in Casualty this week

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) reaches out to nurse Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni), but the concerned consultant is rebuffed by the nurse. Meanwhile Ngozi is privately stressed over sudden issues with her housing situation, which may mean that her son won’t be granted a visa.

When Ngozi opens up to Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson), the doctor believes she has the perfect solution, but her girlfriend is not so sure…

Knowing what he knows, Dylan Keogh is worried for Ngozi. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Russell arrives in the department with an axe to grind about Flynn’s new policy. He makes it clear in no uncertain terms that his son-in-law reverses the patient moving procedures immediately, or there will be consequences in his working life… and maybe in his personal life too.

Cam breaks bad news to Indie. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

And, finally, Siobhan gets everyone to go old school when the department’s IT system breaks down. Yes, it’s back to pen and paper!

Casualty episode Civil War airs on BBC1 on Saturday 22 March 2025 at 8.25pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.