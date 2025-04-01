Casualty spoilers: Rida Amaan in surgical shocker
Airs Saturday 05 April 2025 at 9.10pm on BBC1.
Rida Amaan gets a rude awakening when she joins Holby’s surgical team in Casualty.
The fourth instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs airs on BBC1, Saturday 05 April 2025 at 9.10pm (See our TV Guide) and sees Rida’s first day working upstairs raise some worrying questions for the nurse.
Elsewhere, Indie Jankowski’s father puts her in an impossible position, Stevie Nash believes someone is watching her, and Flynn Byron finally realises exactly what he’s taken on at Holby ED.
More Casualty spoilers for Internal Affairs - Episode 4 below…
Rida Amaan starts a new chapter
Rida Amaan has come a long way since she joined Holby Hospital back in April 2023, as a junior nurse with a lot to learn.
Now, her hard work has paid off and she’s on cloud nine as she transitions onto the hospital's elite surgical team this week. Yet the nurse is unaware that she's entering a completely different world, ruled by revered surgeon Russell Whitelaw…
Red flags
The first hint that things aren’t quite right happens when transporting patient Ellis Garrick, whose arm has been severed off in a traumatic car crash, from the ED to theatre.
When Ellis starts losing blood in the lift, Russell (Robert Bathurst) insists that, instead of using a tourniquet, Rida (Sarah Seggari) stems the flow manually while he carries on discussing golf with his male colleagues!
And, although baffled by the request, Rida brushes it off and complies, even though it leaves her drenched in blood
The second red flag, however, is harder to ignore. As she’s scrubbing in, Russell causally glides his hand over her waist! Shocked, she shelves the incident and focuses instead on the thrill of assisting in theatre where the senior medic expertly stabilises Ellis and prepares him for reattachment surgery.
Drawing a line
Yet Rida’s mood shifts when it’s revealed that Ellis’s younger brother Drew, who was driving the car at the time of the crash, urgently needs life-saving surgery.
Despite a shortage of theatres and surgeons, Russell refuses to admit him, wanting instead to focus on replanting Ellis’s arm. Horrified by his priorities, this time, Rida speaks up and argues that Ellis would rather lose an arm than his sibling.
The surgical team watches in stunned silence, waiting for Russell’s reaction and jaws drop as not only does he agree with her and reverses his decision and even thanks Rida for standing up to him!
A shocking revelation
Later, elated after an action-packed day, Rida is brought down to earth when concerned doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) pulls her aside and explains that Russell is someone that female medics need to be wary of.
In fact, there’s a list of men to be careful around…
Who else is considered unsafe by her colleagues? And is Rida in danger?
Also in Casualty this week
Consultant Stevie Nash’s day gets off to a concerning start when she spots a masked man hovering around her car outside her flat.
Feeling that something is off, she races out to confront him and gets chills when she discovers that her wing mirror has been smashed and the man has vanished.
Suspecting that it’s deliberate but unsure why, Stevie (Elinor Lawless) heads to work where she confides her fears in Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell).
Later, during a break Stevie is alarmed further when she thinks she spots the same man watching her at the hospital.
Is her mind playing tricks? Or is someone out to get her?
The realities of ED budgeting, balancing his work and home life, and outside political interference are brought home to Flynn Byron this week.
The new clinical lead begins to realise that he’s overstretched himself on every front when Siobhan McKenzie holds him responsible for low quality medical equipment, his wife Claire has to remind him they have a parent teacher meeting later that evening, and he’s paid a visit by Holby West councillor Anna Mills (Alicia Charles, Phoenix Rise, WPC56).
In relation to Siobhan’s complaints, at first Flynn (Ollie Rix) retorts that it’s the nurses’ skills that are to blame - namely Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh). But a reality check from Siobhan (Melanie Hill) soon alters his perception and has him eating his words.
Meanwhile, Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) emphasises the point by using Flynn’s own words against him, when the boss asks for his opinion.
Later, Dylan Keogh (William Beck) offers some small crumbs of comfort about the impossible task of managing the department’s finances, which inadvertently gives Flynn an idea… However, it will mean sacrificing one of his many commitments.
Who will draw the short straw, work, political relations, or home?
Trainee paramedic Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) is thrown a lifeline this week, when she discovers that Cam has a box room to rent in his gran’s house, which she can just about afford, thanks to the money given to her by Gloria Scott.
Yet her father Samuel (Martin Hancock) throws a spanner in the works when he calls Indie from prison and begs her for cash. Will she choose his safety over her own?
Finally, at the very beginning of this week’s programme, paramedics Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson), Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) and Indie are having a lovely start to their shift, complete with a comedy roadtrip-esque singalong, when they’re suddenly stopped in their tracks by a horror movie-like twist, in what is a great opening scene in an engrossing episode.
Casualty instalment Internal Affairs - Episode 4 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 05 April 2025 at 9.10pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.
If you are affected by any of the storylines in this week's Casualty, please know that help, support and information is available from BBC Action Line: https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/
