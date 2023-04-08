Who is nurse Rida Amaan in Casualty? All you need to know

A wise and lovely Casualty veteran once said “The swing doors of Casualty never stay still” and that’s certainly been the case for almost every episode of the medical drama in 2023 so far!

This week Sarah Seggari joins the cast as instantly likeable new nurse Rida Amaan. Along with other newbies — awkwardly shy Cameron Mickelthwaite (The Larkins’ Barney Walsh), brash Ryan Firth (Emmerdale’s Eddie-Joe Robinson), and talented Jodie Whyte (The Bay’s Anna Chell) — Rida is on probation at Holby ED.

If her debut episode is anything to go by, we have high hopes that Rida is here to stay. Okay, so she loses a dead body on her first shift, but it could happen to anyone who finds a playroom and decides to turn it into a secret den. Her enthusiasm, warmth and sense of fun more than compensate.

Talking to What To Watch, Sarah Seggari reveals more about new Casualty nurse Rida Amaan…

Interview — Casualty star Sarah Seggari

How would you describe the four newbies when we first meet them? “I’d say Rida is the mum of the group; she’s succinct, loyal, a healer and has everybody’s back. Ryan is very alpha male and cocky. Cameron is the baby of the group, while Jodie is the naughty teenager who just wants to go clubbing. They’re all really good medics, but this is their first time on the ED floor, so they’re all still learning…”

How was the casting process for Casualty? “It was different from other chemistry tests I’ve done because you’re actually in the room with the people you're going against. We were all working shopping these characters which [producers] Liza Mellody and Jon Sen had in their head, but we had no idea what they wanted. We realised later it was to see who bonded most because it was very important to them that these four characters were friends in real life. And credit to them because we’re always at each other's houses and have booked a holiday together! We love each other!”

Firm friends. The new cast have bonded quickly. (Image credit: BBC)

Was it tricky to keep a secret? “It’s been really hard. Six months of not telling people and having conversations like ‘I’m in Wales, but let’s not talk about me. How are you?’”

Behind-the-scenes was there an overlap between the new cast’s arrival and the departing stars? “No, not at all. But when we arrived we felt the emptiness of their presence. Their [departure] made a massive impact off-screen as well and we really felt that when we came to set. I’ve been in floods of tears watching recent episodes. “Casualty are constantly trying to reflect real life and many people have resigned during and post-pandemic due to mentally and physically struggling. It’s been vital for the writers to implement that and, as much as we love these people, they’re tired and they can not keep going. So now they’re bringing in new fresh-faced nurses, who have no clue about the real world. They’ve studied and know how to do sutures, but they don’t realise how fast-paced [the ED is], or how much abuse they might get, and how difficult balancing work with the rest of their life is going to be.”

How has it been working with Holby City star, Jaye Jacobs? “Jaye is such a professional. Any question you have, she’s got it. “And she’s ready… Off camera she will be singing and as soon as they start filming she’s straight into Donna! “Our arrival is also very reminiscent of when Donna came into Holby City. She was very similar to us - and now she’s telling Jodie off for coming in hungover when she did exactly the same. It’s really nice to see her full circle moment.”

Rida represents a first for a Casualty regular… “Yes, she’s the first hijab-wearing Muslim nurse on the show. Rida comes from a background that’s strict on religion. She in herself is Muslim but she’s also battling the two worlds of her home life and her career, and how to balance religion and work. Even little things like how short can her sleeves be? How much skin can she expose? Where does she do her prayer? The psychological impact of things like going to the pub with everyone and having a lemonade - what is that like? “I could go on and on about the culture and the mix of these two things and the conversations we’ve had upstairs. It’s a constant conversation about things like ‘Okay, if she does this today, where are her morals? How does that work for her?’” “It’s been really exciting and is a privilege to play. To watch Casualty and see a hijab-wearing nurse is so impactful because we have such a high percentage of Muslims who work in the NHS, and for that to be represented… It's like, we see you. I’m so grateful for the opportunity and thank you to Casualty for letting me take on this role.”

Is playing a nurse a steep learning curve? “Now that I know how much medics have to go through, how much information they have to retain and how fast and efficiently they have to work, I’m a bigger advocate for them. I have an amazing A&E nurse friend and often catch up with her and ask her questions. I can’t believe how we take them for granted. They’re so skilled. I’m so glad to be batting on their side and on their team, the work they put in is amazing.”

Given you’ve been filming for six months, will viewers see big changes in the characters over time? “Oh yes! They’ve evolved so much since we started filming [on October 31, 2022], it’s hard to put our minds back to where viewers are about to start watching. It’s like - come and join us over here at this stage! “In Rida and Jodie, you have two strong, assertive and competent women joining Holby ED...”

What else can you tease about what’s in store? “I don’t know how much I can say, but I will tell you that Rida has a very close relationship with another character… No kissing, but close. You’ll have to tune in!

Clowning around. The new recruits soon discover nursing is not child's play... (Image credit: BBC)

Rida Amaan’s first words in Casualty:

In answer to newbie Ryan Firth asking Rida if she’s “one of them,” she replies playfully: “It depends how that story ends.” The story in question was about accident-prone Cameron tripping over a catheter tube!

Casualty episode Welcome to the Warzone airs on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8.35 pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Sarah Seggari — who is Casualty’s latest recruit?

Sarah Seggari’s TV credits include I Hate Suzie, The Emily Atack Show, We Are Lady Parts and This Is Going to Hurt. Her film credits include the upcoming film Much Ado About Nothing.