Who is nurse Jodie Whyte in Casualty? Everything you need to know

Following an alarming raft of resignations recently, Holby ED is dangerously short staffed… but not for long!

Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs reprising her much-loved Holby City character) has been appointed clinical nurse manager and hired four new nurses to help turn the department around, heralding a new chapter for the medical drama.

The newbies are all on probation and have a shaky first shift, but nurse Jodie Whyte’s journey is slightly different to her cohorts.

While painfully timid Cameron Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) feels invisible in comparison to self-assured Ryan Firth (Eddie-Joe Robinson) and confident Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari), Jodie wishes her first day could have been less conspicuous.

Unlike the other recruits, aspects of Jodie’s personal life are laid bare from the off. In the opening scenes of Casualty episode Welcome to the Warzone viewers see Jodie the night before her introductory shift at Holby confidently picking up an older guy at a bar.

After waking up at his place late for her first day, she’s forced to do an awkward walk of shame into her new place of work.

Jodie’s attempts to fly under the radar fail spectacularly when consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) believes she’s stealing from the staffroom and calls security. But it’s an encounter with clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) that leaves Jodie reeling - they know each other, but how?

What to Watch caught up with Anna Chell, who plays new Casualty nurse Jodie Whyte, to find out more…

Interview — Casualty star Anna Chell

How would you describe the new foursome’s introduction to Casualty? “You know when you see a young toddler taking everything in and soaking everything up? They’ve got so much to learn! “You’ll see how they're going to deal with death, relationships, love, or whatever it might be. But I feel like when we step onto that floor as a group, it works beautifully. It's really nice to watch their journey.”

How was your audition process for the role? “Initially I sent over a self-tape with about three scenes for Jodie. Then I got invited down to London to do a five-hour long chemistry read with improv and exercises. There were a couple of different Jodies, Ridas and Ryans there. It was really nice because Sarah [Seggari, who plays Rida Amaan] and I did that together — we started our journey from that moment.”

Was it strange keeping your new role secret? “This is the biggest thing I've done and having people not knowing allowed me to relax into it. So, I feel much more at ease now. Having that space gave us time to relax, get to know each other, the surroundings, and how this all works. I feel so grateful to be doing it with Barney, Sarah and Ryan. It's not work at all!”

Is the medical jargon challenging? “Yes, it’s tough, but really interesting. We’re learning all the time — what words mean, what drugs do, what to do if someone’s got a knife through the chest… We have some great medical advisors, otherwise we’d be really stuck in some scenes! I’m very grateful to be playing a nurse and show what it's really like and how hard they work.”

What sort of manager is Donna? “She absolutely cracks the whip. She comes in hard! I think, with Donna looking over us four new nurses, it’s almost like school behaviour — it’s fun. I love working with Jaye!”

Can you tease the reaction between Jodie and Max when they realise they’re going to be working together? “It's a huge shock for Jodie and Max. You’ll have to tune in to find out what goes on there! “There are action-packed, energetic and fast-paced episodes coming up that will hopefully entice viewers…”

Jodie Whyte’s first words in Casualty:

In the bar to the mystery man: “Very presumptive of you to think I’m on a date.”

In the ED: “No, no, no, no, no, no. I can explain… Get off me, you're not listening to me, I’m staff! I’m a nur….!”

Casualty is Anna’s second TV credit. Prior to landing the role of Jodie Whyte, Anna played Kerry Lockwood in The Bay season 3.

