'The Bay' Season 3 — Start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

The Bay Season 3 is heading to ITV, following the huge success of the first two series.

Both the first two seasons attracted over seven million viewers, so there's definitely demand for even more, and we can't wait to see what happens in the next instalment.

With the news that Morven Christie (DS Lisa Armstrong) is leaving the show, she'll be replaced with a brand new character taking on the role of Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer. Not only will we get a new case, but we'll get to learn more about the police department's newest arrival who soon finds herself thrown in the deep end.

Here's everything we know so far...

There's no confirmed release date for The Bay Season 3, but we'll keep you updated when ITV announces one. The third series has been commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who said: “We are delighted with the audiences’ response to The Bay and look forward to them meeting DS Jenn Townsend played by the fantastic Marsha Thomason, who joins the team in series 3.” The second series is available in the UK on the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, in the US you can watch both series of The Bay on BritBox — check out our full list of BritBox shows. Or you can download it from Amazon Prime Video.

Who is replacing Morven Christie in The Bay?

The Bay Season 3 will welcome Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) to the series, where she'll play DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer. She has confirmed the news on her Instagram account, revealing she was "so excited to be joining the brilliant cast".

Speaking about the new character, Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay said, “Daragh and I always felt that there were so many brilliant stories to be told in the world of The Bay so, after Morven decided to leave the show, we got straight to work finding a new lead actor. From the moment Marsha read for the part we knew it was ‘game over’ and we’d found our new lead, DS Townsend. We are so excited to see Marsha bring these stories to life.”

What is the plot of The Bay Season 3?

According to ITV, the plot for The Bay Season 3 is as follows: "DS Townsend is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer.

"While she’s eager to give the family answers, she also needs to prove herself as the team’s newest recruit. The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be as simple as moving to a different town."

Award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville (Being Human, The Smoke, Cherrybomb) returns as writer of the series, with filming expected to start in Spring 2021.

Who will be in the cast of The Bay Season 3?

Many actors are reprising their roles for The Bay Season 3, with a great line up joining Marsha for the latest case. Here's who's expected to return...

Daniel Ryan ( Innocent , Home Fires )

, ) Erin Shanagher ( Viewpoint , Peaky Blinders )

, ) Thomas Law ( The Worlds End , A Cinderella Story )

, ) Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, they haven't filmed it yet! Watch this space.