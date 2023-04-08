Who is nurse Cameron Mickelthwaite in Casualty?

In Casualty episode Welcome to the Warzone newly appointed clinical nurse manager Donna Jackson (Holby City favourite Jaye Jacobs) makes her presence felt in Holby ED as she introduces four rookie nurses.

There’s no denying that Holby ED urgently needs new staff, but only time will tell if Cameron ‘Cam’ Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh), Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell), Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) and Ryan Firth (Eddie-Joe Robinson) will cut it on the frontline of medicine.

Unlike his confident medical mates, at first sight Cameron Mickelthwaite appears to be at a distinct disadvantage — as well as being painfully shy, he’s also chronically accident-prone, which doesn’t make him seem like the best person to be working in the hectic A&E department!

What to Watch caught up with Barney Walsh, who plays new Casualty nurse Cameron Mickelthwaite, to find out more…

Interview — Casualty star Barney Walsh

Barney, when did you start filming at Casualty’s studios in Cardiff? “The 31st of October. Halloween! So, it’s been six months!”

Has your life changed a lot in that time? “Yes, I’ve moved to Cardiff, I've new people that I can call friends and this really incredible job. It’s been quite funny to move here with radio silence and not being able to say anything. But at the same time, it’s been really nice because it’s given us the opportunity to settle in and really focus on the work. It feels like a proper new chapter!”

Is it strange for you, now that everyone knows? “There’s a new dynamic since it’s all been revealed because it’s actually real — it’s actually going on telly and people are going to see it! Because we’ve been given time to really incubate and develop the characters, we’ve almost forgotten about our first episode!”

How would you describe Cameron and his relationship with the others? “All our characters are such colourful personalities in different ways and they approach situations very differently. You see that in the way that Cam grapples with losing the body in our first episode versus how Rida is more practical in finding a solution. Her approach is pragmatic, whereas Cam’s going ‘What am I going to do? I’m going to get sacked!’ With Jodie, Cam finds her happy-go-lucky sense beautiful. With Ryan, even though he bullies him, Cam admires his strength in his own ability. “They’ve very different but complement each other perfectly, and they’re always learning from each other.”

Is playing an ED nurse an eye-opener? “Yes, this job has made me really aware. Growing up we’ve all been to hospital and seen what they're like, but it’s another thing understanding inside the head of nurses and doctors. To live around death on a daily basis — like the things that happen in this week’s episode, they’re not easy things to tackle, especially on their first day. NHS medics are real life superheroes!”

Given that you've been filming since last year, can you tease what the future holds? “What you see this week sets a benchmark for the rest of the series. The episodes don’t slow down. We’ve been filming here for six months and I'm telling you, we’ve done some crazy stuff. There are storylines and stunts you’d never expect. Honestly, it’s been unreal. I’m so fortunate to be here!”

Cameron ‘Cam’ Mickelthwaite’s first words in Casualty:

To Charlie Fairhead, who ends up thinking he’s a patient: “Oh, eh, excuse me, sorry, excuse me, I need to speak to someone…”

Will Casualty legend Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) end up taking Cameron under his wing? (Image credit: BBC)

Watch Barney Walsh’s Casualty debut in Welcome to the Warzone when it airs on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8.35pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Barney Walsh — who is Casualty’s latest recruit?

Barney Walsh is the son of popular actor and presenter Bradley Walsh. Barney’s TV acting credits include Law & Order: UK, Doctors, The Larkins, and Death in Paradise. His film credits include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Indulgence. He’s also had guest appearances on Good Morning Britain, Sunday Brunch, Soccer Aid, The Jonathan Ross Show, and stars alongside his father in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.