Bradley Walsh – things you didn't know about ‘The Chase’ star
By Claire Crick published
The professional footballer turned entertainer is one of UK TV’s biggest stars. Here are his latest roles and appearances
Bradley Walsh has become a household name thanks to roles on primetime TV shows like Coronation Street, Doctor Who and The Larkins.
Bradley has become a teatime perennial courtesy of the hit quiz show, The Chase, on ITV, but more recently he's had fun with his son in the comedy travelogue Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad and The Darling Buds of May spin-off, The Larkins, also both on ITV.
But how much do you know about Bradley himself?
Most fans of the star will know that:
- He's appeared in 53 episodes of Law & Order: UK
- He played The Doctor's Graham O'Brien in Doctor Who for two series
- He's appeared in countless pantomimes
But what else do we know about Bradley? Here are several things you probably don't know...
Bradley Walsh: little known facts about the presenter of The Chase...
Bradley's first job was working as an apprentice jet engineer for Rolls-Royce helicopter engines. The company had their own football team and with Bradley football skills, he was snapped up by a talent scout.
Bradley Walsh was once a professional footballer...
Back in 1978 when Bradley was 18 he became a professional footballer for Brentford. Although he failed to make the first team he was regularly a member of the reserve team. He played for Barnet on loan and also played for Tring Town, Borehamwood and Chalfont St Peter before an ankle fracture brought his footballing career to an end.
His Coronation Street character was named after someone very special...
In 2004 Bradley joined the cast of Coronation Street as factory boss Danny Baldwin, a role he was reluctant to take but which his wife, Donna, pushed him to sign up for. His character was originally supposed to be called Vic, but Bradley asked for his alter-ego to be called Danny after his late father.
He is a consummate TV presenter, loved by young and old...
Despite appearing in TV shows like Doctor Who, The Larkins and Law & Order: UK, Bradley started his career in the entertainment industry by hosting game shows. In 1997 he presented Wheel of Fortune before going on to Spin Star, Keep It in the Family, Cash Trapped and most recently The Chase, which he began hosting in 2009.
He has also hosted numerous poll countdown shows and many episodes of Tonight at the London Palladium.
Who did he play in ITV comedy-drama 'The Larkins'?
Bradley took on the iconic role of Pa Larkin, originally made famous by David Jason in The Darling Buds of May in the 1990s, also based on the stories by HE Bates. Bradley grow out his sideburns for the nostalgic family show and explained where he got his inspiration for the role.
“I live in the countryside in Essex, and I know about three or four Pop Larkins!” he explained. “He’s the sort of bloke who, if you were sitting on your own in the pub, would say: ‘Do you want to come and join us?’ Where his money comes from, who knows? He’s a wheeler-dealer, but not in the sense where you wouldn’t buy a car off him!”
He’s a golf fanatic...
Bradley loves his golf and started playing when he was 20. In 2007 Bradley took part in Northern Rock’s All Star Golf Tournament on ITV with his team winning the trophy and he can be found regularly on golf courses around the world, playing with the likes of former Chelsea star John Terry and Dragon's Den investor Peter Jones.
Bradley released a hit album of classic croons...
In 2016 Bradley the crooner released his debut album, Chasing Dreams, which got to number 10 in the UK album charts. The album features jazz hits like That's Life and Mr Bojangles, but the title track was a song written by Bradley himself.
His second easy listening album, which was released a year later, was When You're Smiling and reached number 11 in the album charts.
He’s a father of two...
Bradley married dancer Donna Derby in 1997 and they welcomed their son Barney into the world in the same year. Bradley also has a daughter, Hayley, from a previous relationship.
The star and his son have appeared in various TV shows together and their latest series of Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad has seen the pair travelling around eastern Europe and Scandinavia.
Bradley Walsh’s Fact File
Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the star....
How old is he?
Bradley Walsh is 61. He was born on June 4, 1960.
Is he in a relationship?
Bradley Walsh has been married to wife Donna Derby since 1997.
Does he have children?
Bradley Walsh has two adult children – a son, Barney, and a daughter, Hayley.
Where was he born?
Bradley Walsh was born in Watford, Hertfordshire.
How tall is he?
Bradley Walsh is 1.75m tall.
Bradley's social media
Instagram: @bradderswalsh
The Chase continues on ITV. Catch up with the latest series of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad on the ITV Hub.
