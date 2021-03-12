'The Larkins' on ITV — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know

The Larkins is an exciting new ITV adaptation of the much-loved novel The Darling Buds of May, which was famously turned into a series starring David Jason, Pam Ferris and future Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The new series is written by The Durrells screenwriter Simon Nye, and he said: "The novels are short, hilarious and magical. We will be expanding the Larkins’ world a little and can’t wait to immerse ourselves in this glorious countryside idyll.”

The last adaptation was 30 years ago, and ITV has teased that The Larkins aims to capture "the warmth, optimism and escapism of The Larkin family for a modern generation”. With the original Darling Buds of May being such a successful series for ITV, hopefully the modern adaption will be just as well received.

Here's everything we know about the new series so far...



ITV has not yet confirmed a release date for The Larkins, but we'll be sure to keep you updated when we find out more. It's not yet known if it will be shown in the US.

What is The Larkins about?

The Larkins is set in the 1950’s and follows a working-class family led by “golden-hearted wheeler dealer” Pop Larkin and his wife Ma. The couple have six children including the beautiful Mariette, who the series focuses on as we discover her romance with village newcomer Cedric "Charley" Charlton. Charley initially comes to the village to investigate the Larkins’ tax affairs but soon gets distracted!

Each member of the family has a strong work ethic and a disinterest in authority, which makes for plenty of laughs and drama across the series.

Who is in the cast of The Larkins?

The Chase's own Bradley Walsh has been confirmed as Pop Larkin in The Larkins. Bradley will be taking on the iconic character last played by David Jason. In a statement he said: “I’m thrilled to be asked to be part of this much loved and iconic series of stories. The warmth and affection that H. E Bates has generated through his books is so uplifting and I cannot wait to be part of the Larkin family. It’ll be a hoot!“

Meanwhile, Joanna Scanlan will star opposite him as Ma Larkin, and said: “What better comfort could there be from all we have endured this year than the rolling laughter and outsize hugs of Ma and Pop? It’s going to be an honour to help bring The Larkins to the nation’s devices!”

Bridgerton star Sabrina Bartlett will play the couple's daughter Mariette and Grantchester's Tok Stephen is set to play Cedric "Charley" Charlton in the new adaptation.

Further casting will be announced in due course.

ITV confirms further casting on new adaption of The Darling Buds of May, The Larkins. Sabrina Bartlett @SabrinaLois13 & Tok Stephen as Mariette Larkin & Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton. They join Bradley Walsh @bradleywalsh & Joanna Scanlan (as Pop & Ma Larkin) https://t.co/61u9DYkjKa pic.twitter.com/gOWKUrPCGGMarch 11, 2021 See more

Is there a trailer?

A trailer has not yet been released for The Larkins, but if you're completely new to the series you can watch the opening titles for the original series below to give you an idea of what to expect!

Can we watch the original series on demand?

Yes, The Darling Buds of May is available, among other places, on Amazon Prime and BritBox. So if you want a rewatch or you're completely new to the series, all episodes are available on there for you to enjoy.