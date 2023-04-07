Who is nurse Ryan Firth in Casualty?

Casualty nurse Ryan Firth has some explaining to do to Donna - more than once!

New Casualty nurse Ryan Firth makes a memorable first impression when he joins Holby ED this week. The fresh faced recruit is one of four nurses hired by newly appointed clinical nurse manager Donna Jackson (Holby City star Jaye Jacobs) and he is not interested in flying under the radar!

Unlike timid Cameron ‘Cam’ Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh), shockingly late Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) and ready-for-anything Rida (Sarah Seggari), Ryan swaggers into the ED like he owns the place — only to end up being put in his place by Donna!

Highlights from Ryan’s first shift (Casualty episode Welcome to the Warzone) include cockily hitting on consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) — who fans know could eat him for breakfast and still be hungry — and stories from nursing training with Cameron.

Bravado aside, will Ryan cut it as a medic on the front line? Here, Eddie-Joe Robinson, who plays new Casualty nurse Ryan Firth reveals more…

Interview — Casualty star Eddie-Joe Robinson

What can we expect from your Casualty debut? “Pure chaos! The four of us are thrown into the deep end on our first shift, and we’re all fighting to make sure we don’t mess up too badly. It’s a lot of fun.”

We’ve heard Ryan is ambitious… “Yes, he’s driven and always wanting to get ahead of his fellow nurses at any opportunity! He’s not all work, but when he does play he can take the banter a little too far…”

Does that make him exciting to play? “Ryan is so fun to bring to life, and though he’s flawed, there’s definite moments of growth for him too.”

How does it feel to join this iconic medical drama? “I was buzzing when I got the part! It’s a special show with a special history. Being a part of that was something to be really excited about. It’s an honour to join such a well-loved and fantastic show. Everyone’s been so welcoming and I’m excited to continue the journey.”

Is the medical jargon difficult to learn? “I’ve been so lucky (touch wood) that I’ve not had to do much so far! Dreading the day I’ve got a page long monologue of the stuff…”

Can you tease what the future holds for Ryan? “There are lots of good storylines coming up for him! Without giving too much away, Ryan’s bantering ‘act now, think later’ attitude definitely lands him in hot water as he tries to fit in and work his way up the ladder. Ryan is a bit of a bad boy, but with a sensitive side.

And finally, how is it working closely with Barney, Anna and Sarah? “We get on so well. Meeting this lot has been one of the best parts of the job. We're going on holiday together and it can’t come quick enough!”

Ryan Firth's first words in Casualty:

"Cry-baby Cam! You working here too? [Looking consultant Stevie Nash up and down] Checking out the cute nurses already..."

New blood: Sarah Seggari, Eddie-Joe Robinson, Anna Chell, Barney Walsh and Jaye Jacobs join Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode Welcome to the Warzone airs on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8.35pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Eddie-Joe Robinson — who is Casualty’s latest recruit?

Eddie-Joe Robinson’s TV credits include Doctors, Ransom, Emmerdale, Small Axe, The One, Grantchester. His film credits include How To Talk To Girls At Parties and 400 Bullets.

He also had a guest role in this episode of Casualty in 2019 playing a character called Ben Leighton!

Remember Eddie-Joe as Jono in Emmerdale? Here are the spoilers from one of his memorable episodes before the character turned out to be a thief!

Remember this episode of Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

