The Larkins season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

The Larkins season 2 is bringing us back to the idyllic Kent countryside.

Perfick! The popular comedy-drama The Larkins season 2 will return to our screens this Autumn on ITV.

After the highly successful first season, which was famously adapted from the much-loved novel The Darling Buds of May, Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan will reprise their roles as the beloved couple Pop and Ma Larkin.

The upcoming series will see the Larkin family get up to their usual mischief in the beautiful Kent countryside, with a new romance in store for Primrose Larkin (Lydia Page), excited gossip after Mariette (Joelle Rae) and Charley's (Tok Stephen) wedding and some newcomers who are at odds with Ma and Pop.

Here's everything we know about The Larkins season 2...

The Larkins season 2 will return this Autumn on ITV. A specific release date has not yet been announced.

There's also no word yet on when it will be out in the US.

Ma Larkin with twins Zinnia and Petunia. (Image credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast of The Larkins season 2?

TV star Bradley Walsh and BAFTA award winner Joanna Scanlan will return as the iconic Pop and Ma Larkin.

Also returning to complete the Larkins' large cheeky brood are Lydia Page as Primrose, Liam Middleton as Montgomery, Lola Shepelev as Victoria, Summer Miller as Zinnia and Sienna Miller as Petunia.

Joelle Rae has been cast to play the couple's eldest daughter, the beautiful Mariette, who was originally played by Sabrina Bartlett in the first season and Tok Stephen will resume his role of Charley, Mariette's now-husband.

The rest of the cats returning to the new season are Peter Davison as the Vicar, Kriss Dosanjh as Brigadier, Amelia Bullmore as Miss Edith Pilchester, Seeta Indrani as Miss Chand, Robert Bathurst as Johnny Delamere, Francesca Wilson Waterworth as Libby Fothergill, Barney Walsh as PC Harness, Tony Gardner as Alec Norman, Selina Griffiths as Norma Norman and Natalie Mitson as Pauline.

We will also be welcoming a new Reverend to the village, the handsome Reverend Candy (Maxim Ays) and the Jerebohm family (Morgana Robinson and Julian Rhin Tutt) who cause chaos for the Larkins.

Joelle Rae will play Mariette in season 2. (Image credit: Michael Shelford)

What is the plot of The Larkins season 2?

According to ITV, the premise of season 2 reads: "The new series sees the arrival of a new Reverend in the village and, in stark contrast to the old Vicar, he set hearts a flutter, including Primrose Larkin’s (Lydia Page). Primrose, now finished with school, is intent on taking the journalistic world by storm, but could it be love with the handsome Reverend Candy (Maxim Ays)?

"Meanwhile, following the excitement of Mariette (Joelle Ray) and Charley’s (Tok Stephen) wedding, the local gossip quickly turns to the other new arrivals in the Village.

"A new out-of-town family, the Jerebohms (Morgana Robinson and Julian Rhind Tutt), have no sooner made their introductions than they are at war with Ma and Pop, with devastating consequences for the Larkin clan."

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for The Larkins season 2, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.