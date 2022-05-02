The Larkins series two – which star is joining and which lead has been REPLACED?

The Larkins, ITV’s Sunday night country drama, is returning for a second series later this year, it has been announced.

However, there’s been a bit of a cast shake up, with new faces joining and one lead role recast with another actor.

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan will return as Pop and Ma Larkin.

However, the role of their daughter, previously played by Sabrina Barlett, will be played by Joelle Rae in the next series.

Joelle previously had a small role in Emmerdale as a teen who tempted Liv Flaherty into boozing, and more recently starred in Netflix thriller Get Even.

New Family

Also joining the cast is actress and impressionist Morgana Robinson. Morgana is playing Pinkie, the mother of the new family the Jerebohms, who arrive in the village, and are soon at war with the Larkins.

Pinkie will be accompanied by her husband Cuthbert and son and daughter Gilbert and Blanche.

Morgana is well-known for her own Channel 4 sketch show The Morgana Show, and BBC Two comedy The Agency, where she also unleashed her mimicking talents playing various famous s faces including Natalie Cassidy and Mel and Sue in the spoof documentary.

She most recently has been appearing on Channel 4’s Taskmaster.

Meanwhile, arriving is Sanditon star Maxim Ays, who’ll play Reverend Candy. The handsome newcomer immediately sets hearts aflutter, including that of Primrose Larkin. But will the path to true love run smoothly?

Coming back

Among those also returning to the show will be Cold Feet’s Robert Bathurst as Johnny Delamere as well as Francesca Wilson Waterworth as Libby Fothergill and Peter Davison as the local vicar.

Meanwhile, Bradley Walsh’s son Barney will continue in his role as hapless local policeman, PC Harness.

The Larkins is based on the H.E. Bates’s series of novels concerning the Larkin family, and previously was a big hit as The Darling Buds of May starring David Jason and Pam Ferris, which catapulted Catherine Zeta-Jones to fame.

The second series of The Larkins will film through this summer in the beautiful Kent countryside and hit our screens later this year.

