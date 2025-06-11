Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service: is MacGregor's Restaurant still open?
Was Gordon Ramsay able to help the struggling seafood restaurant?
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his no-holds-barred approach, and in the case of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode "MacGregor's," which aired on June 11, Ramsay was called in to help the new owner navigate the death of the late owner.
The charming Maryland seafood restaurant is rumored to be haunted, but what Ramsay finds in the kitchen is terrifying on its own.
So was Ramsay able to help MacGregor's Restaurant? Is MacGregor's Restaurant still open?
MacGregor's Restaurant has been dishing out seafood in Chesapeake Bay for almost four decades, as noted on the website: "Established in 1987, MacGregor's Restaurant has been serving upscale-casual American and Fish-Focused Fare for over 35 years. Located right on the waterfront of the Susquehanna River in Historic Havre de Grace, Maryland."
Here's the description of the episode: "Gordon’s thorough investigation of MacGregor’s Restaurant reveals scarier secrets than the rumored ghosts haunting the dining room: moldy leftovers, frozen produce, and a storage room filled with the late owner’s discarded items. Burdened by the past and up to her neck in debt, the new owner continues to miss her former boss while allowing her head chef (and boyfriend) to cut corners in the kitchen. Gordon’s assignment: orchestrate a fresh start for the owner."
We're happy to report that MacGregor's Restaurant is still open for business.
According to the MacGregor's Restaurant menu, the Chesapeake Bay establishment features an assortment of seafood offerings in their starter menu including Baltimore crab fluffs, crab dip and crab claws. There's also a roasted corn and clam chowder for those who need a good chowder when visiting Maryland. MacGregor's offers an impressive selection of smashburgers and sandwiches, including a crab cake sandwich, and their specialties include crab linguine, flounder milanese and stuffed rockfish.
As of publication, the restaurant has a 4.0 rating on Google Reviews (with 1,737 reviews as of this writing). While most reviewers agree that the renovation is a great thing, there are some mixed opinions about food quality, wait time to be served and for food to arrive and attentiveness from the staff. One reviewer complemented the food in their four-star rating, noting that the rockfish tacos and Maryland fried chicken are "great choices" while another review said that the food was "very good" but there "wasn't enough of it for the price."
It looks like there may be a few things that MacGregor's Restaurant still needs to work on, but things are definitely heading in a positive direction.
Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. You can watch episodes on-demand on Hulu.
