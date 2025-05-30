Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service: is Caffe Boa still open?

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his no-holds-barred approach, and in the case of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode "Caffe Boa," his tough love approach was needed to get through to the owner, Patrick, who refused to believe that his management style was the cause of his restaurant's problems. So was Ramsay able to help Caffe Boa? Is Caffe Boa still open?

Caffe Boa Ahwatukee is located in Phoenix, Ariz. Husband and wife co-owners Patrick and Jenny have been working hard since purchasing the restaurant in 2021, but things have not gone well; Jenny isn't a cook but she's serving as executive chef and Patrick's harsh, "I-wish-AI-could-replace-workers" (his words) mindset, wasn't helping to foster a healthy working environment. That's why an insider from Caffe Boa reached out to Ramsay, asking for help to turn things around.

Here's the episode description: "Caffe Boa, an Italian bistro which prides itself on delivering home-style cooking, is deteriorating from within. Utilizing his high-tech surveillance capabilities, Gordon exposes the toxic working relationship between married co-owners. While the husband is considered ‘Front of House Manager,’ his wife is stationed in the kitchen without prior professional cooking experience. He continues to disrespect his partner, as well as the rest of the staff. Gordon’s assignment: persuade the stubborn owner to change his poor practices in order to restore his business and his marriage."

As of this writing, Caffe Boa is still open.

The Caffe Boa wasn't an easy episode to watch. There was a lot of strife in the restaurant and so much tension between Patrick and Jenny that even Ramsay could hardly break through. After some big changes were implemented, the whole establishment turned a new page and embarked on a much healthier journey.

The Caffe Boa menu boasts Build Your Own Boa Bowls, panini sandwiches, Italian fried chicken, tortellini bolognese and more.

According to Google Reviews, Caffe Boa still boasts the 4.6-star rating (754 reviews as of publication) that Patrick bragged about in one of the cringier moments of the episode. "The whole dining experience was phenomenal!" one reviewer raved while another guest noted that "the staff is so knowledgeable, welcoming and fun."

It sounds like things have really turned around at Caffe Boa, and we're glad to see that Gordon Ramsay was once again able to work his magic.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. You can watch episodes on-demand on Hulu.