Casualty's Olly Rix on being tipped as possible next James Bond by Al Pacino and his daughter

Casualty star Olly Rix has emerged as a possible candidate to play the next James Bond.

The ex-Call the Midwife actor has been put in the running to take over from Daniel Craig by none other than Al Pacino and his filmmaker daughter Julie.

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call the Midwife (Image credit: BBC)

The pair are currently working on a project where they're commissioning photographs of actors they think could potentially be the next Bond.

Reacting to the James Bond rumours, Olly, who plays Casualty's Flynn Byron, said on BBC's Morning Live: "I think I probably owe that to Al Pacino and Julie Pacino they’re coming to the UK at the end of the summer and they're big fans of the franchise and the role.

“And Julie is going to do a photographic portfolio of 15 guys she thinks could maybe inherit that role and she’s spoken about it with her father. And I was included on that list, which is very flattering.

"And it’s pretty lovely when you just get a random call which says Al Pacino has been talking about you with his daughter, do you want to be in this project. You think Al Pacino, he’s one of the reasons I wanted to be an actor. It's pretty awesome."

He added: "See what happens."

Who will replace Daniel Craig? (Image credit: MGM)

Olly though is still very much an outsider to play Bond, with Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson the firm favourite. Other actors linked to the role include Henry Cavill, Theo James, and Jack Lowden.

However, no one knows for sure who’ll be cast, and being linked to the part can't do Olly any harm.

It’s now four years since Daniel Craig bowed out of the part in No Time To Die. It really does seem to be about time the makers got on with it and cast the next Bond.

Meanwhile, Olly can be seen in Casualty, which continues this Saturday at 8.40 pm on BBC One.