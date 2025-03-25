EastEnders’ newbie Alex Walkinshaw auditioned for another Walford role - and it might surprise you!

By published

Alex Walkinshaw will soon be in EastEnders playing Vicki Fowler’s partner, Ross.

EastEnders spoilers, Ross
(Image credit: BBC)

Alex Walkinshaw makes his EastEnders debut next week as Ross Marshall, the new partner of Walford returnee Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

But the actor, who is best known for his roles as PC (later Inspector) Dale ‘Smithy’ Smith in The Bill and nurse Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher in Holby City and Casualty has revealed that he came close to setting foot in Albert Square many years ago.

“I auditioned a couple of times back in the day, about 25 years ago,” says the 50-year-old star. “I came close a couple of times.

“I was in the room when they were trying to figure out the Moon boys. When Shane [Richie] first came in, I was there for his audition. Not to be Alfie Moon; to be a Moon.”

Fans may recall that Alfie arrived in Walford in 2002, and was followed by cousins Danny (Jake Maskall) and Jake (Joel Beckett) in 2004.

Later, in 2010, Alfie’s second cousin Michael (Steve John Shepherd) arrived, while in 2011, Michael was joined by his father Eddie (David Essex) and Eddie’s other sons Anthony and Tyler (Matt Lapinskas and Tony Discipline).

Show bosses announced last month that Vicki Fowler would return to Walford to attend the funeral of her Uncle Martin. Andor star Alice Haig has been cast in the role, which was previously played by Scarlett Alice Johnson of Pramface fame.

Since leaving Albert Square in 2004, Vicki has been living in Australia with long-term love Spencer Moon, Alfie’s younger brother. However, when she returns to her East-End roots, she has new partner Ross in tow, who has a teenage son, Joel (Max Murray).

EastEnders, Vicki Fowler

Alice Haig plays Vicki Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Adds Alex, “Ross was living out in Australia with his family, and their paths crossed. They’re very much in love and together, and have each other’s backs.

“He’s a bricklayer by trade, he’s a hands-on bloke, out there in the elements, grafting. He’s from Bethnal Green, so an East London lad. He grew up there, saw an opportunity to move away, and now he’s back and he’s still very much a London boy.”

It will soon transpire, however, that Ross has an ulterior motive for accompanying Vicki to Martin’s farewell.

“He has acquired a debt and he hasn’t necessarily told the truth about it,” Alex teases.

“So he has come to mainly offer support to Vicki, but also it’s an opportunity to secure some funds to help take the pressure off him and see if he can make things right by tapping up his beloved’s family.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Alison Slade
Alison Slade
Soaps Editor
Alison Slade has over 20 years of experience as a TV journalist and has spent the vast majority of that time as Soap Editor of TV Times magazine.  She is passionate about the ability of soaps to change the world by presenting important, issue-based stories about real people in a relatable way. There are few soap actors that she hasn’t interviewed over the years, and her expertise in the genre means she has been called upon as a judge numerous times for The British Soap Awards and the BAFTA TV Awards.

When she is not writing about soaps, watching soaps, or interviewing people who are in soaps, she loves going to the theatre, taking a long walk or pottering about at home, obsessing over Farrow and Ball paint.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about eastenders
EastEnders spoilers, Sonia Jackson

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia in turmoil as she is faced with the unthinkable
EastEnders spoilers, Bex Fowler, Baby Julia

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia is reunited with her daughter Bex
Vinny and Gabby

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle has a shock proposal for Gabby!
See more latest
Most Popular
Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani’s big drunken mistake?
Kate Mansi as Kristina upset in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Kristina’s revenge plot against Ava lands someone in else in the hospital?
Jason Thompson as Billy speaking in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy teaming with Aristotle Dumas to take down Victor?
David Blaine Do Not Attempt
How to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt: stream the documentary series online or on TV
David Blaine: Do Not Attempt
David Blaine: Do Not Attempt premieres tonight on National Geographic
Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light sequel premieres on PBS tonight
John Oliver on Last Week Tonight
Why Last Week Tonight is not new tonight, March 23
Sunrisers Hyderabad&#039;s captain Pat Cummins celebrates taking a wicket
How to watch IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: stream match 2 IPL 2025 — Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl
Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter
Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter premieres tonight on Lifetime
Nathan Lane in Mid-Century Modern
New on Hulu March 22-28: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch