EastEnders’ newbie Alex Walkinshaw auditioned for another Walford role - and it might surprise you!

Alex Walkinshaw makes his EastEnders debut next week as Ross Marshall, the new partner of Walford returnee Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

But the actor, who is best known for his roles as PC (later Inspector) Dale ‘Smithy’ Smith in The Bill and nurse Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher in Holby City and Casualty has revealed that he came close to setting foot in Albert Square many years ago.

“I auditioned a couple of times back in the day, about 25 years ago,” says the 50-year-old star. “I came close a couple of times.

“I was in the room when they were trying to figure out the Moon boys. When Shane [Richie] first came in, I was there for his audition. Not to be Alfie Moon; to be a Moon.”

Fans may recall that Alfie arrived in Walford in 2002, and was followed by cousins Danny (Jake Maskall) and Jake (Joel Beckett) in 2004.

Later, in 2010, Alfie’s second cousin Michael (Steve John Shepherd) arrived, while in 2011, Michael was joined by his father Eddie (David Essex) and Eddie’s other sons Anthony and Tyler (Matt Lapinskas and Tony Discipline).

Show bosses announced last month that Vicki Fowler would return to Walford to attend the funeral of her Uncle Martin. Andor star Alice Haig has been cast in the role, which was previously played by Scarlett Alice Johnson of Pramface fame.

Since leaving Albert Square in 2004, Vicki has been living in Australia with long-term love Spencer Moon, Alfie’s younger brother. However, when she returns to her East-End roots, she has new partner Ross in tow, who has a teenage son, Joel (Max Murray).

Alice Haig plays Vicki Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Adds Alex, “Ross was living out in Australia with his family, and their paths crossed. They’re very much in love and together, and have each other’s backs.

“He’s a bricklayer by trade, he’s a hands-on bloke, out there in the elements, grafting. He’s from Bethnal Green, so an East London lad. He grew up there, saw an opportunity to move away, and now he’s back and he’s still very much a London boy.”

It will soon transpire, however, that Ross has an ulterior motive for accompanying Vicki to Martin’s farewell.

“He has acquired a debt and he hasn’t necessarily told the truth about it,” Alex teases.

“So he has come to mainly offer support to Vicki, but also it’s an opportunity to secure some funds to help take the pressure off him and see if he can make things right by tapping up his beloved’s family.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer