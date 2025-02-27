Alex Walkinshaw — everything you need to know about the actor
Alex Walkinshaw is heading to EastEnders as Vicki Fowler’s new man Ross. Here are some facts you may not know about the actor.
Alex Walkinshaw has joined EastEnders. Viewers will probably recognise him as he's previously starred in many hit British shows (more of that below).
When Vicki Fowler sets foot in Walford for the first time in 20 years, to attend the funeral of her uncle Martin (James Bye), her arrival comes as a surprise to many of the Square’s residents. That's because she’s ditched her long-term love Spencer Moon (Christopher Parker) in Australia and rocked up with new man Ross in tow, played by Alex Walkinshaw!
So here’s all the gossip you might need to know on the new EastEnders star Alex Walkinshaw….
Alex Walkinshaw on his new EastEnders role as Ross
Alex will be a major part of EastEnders from spring 2025. Having lived with Vicki Fowler (now played by Alice Haig) in Australia, Ross brings his teenage son Joel (Max Murray) to Walford, and it seems the pair are keen to ingratiate themselves with Vicki’s old friends and family. But given that the likes of Vicki’s half-sister Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Vicki's ex Spencer Moon’s brother Alfie (Shane Richie) had no idea Vicki and Spencer had split up, the new arrivals are bound to ruffle some feathers in the Square.
“I am really excited as I’ve had so many friends on EastEnders throughout the years, and I always hear lovely things about it,” says Alex. “The show is top draw drama and I can’t wait to get stuck in. Ross is a decent, hardworking family man, he always puts family first, and he is very in love with Vicki, but it’s not always plain sailing.”
He's best known for playing Smithy in The Bill
Alex Walkinshaw played Dale ‘Smithy’ Smith in the long-running ITV police drama The Bill from 1999 to 2010. He'd started off as a guest star in 1992, 1993 and 1995 but must have impressed the bosses as he joined as regular cast member Smithy in 1999. Smithy spent six years as a Sergeant and a year as an Inspector but he had a torrid time over the years, experiencing the death of two lovers, a false imprisonment and getting stabbed on duty.
Alex also met his ex-wife Sarah on The Bill, where she worked as a make-up artist. They married in 2009, share two children and divorced in 2019.
Alex was a PE teacher in Waterloo Road
Alex starred as PE teacher Jez Diamond in Waterloo Road in 2011. Jez was a vain, fitness-obsessed disciplinarian who introduced a ‘Fat Club’ to the school. However, his own physique made him incredibly popular with the female pupils
He starred as the same character in both Holby City and Casualty
Alex played director of nursing, and general Jack the lad, Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher in Casualty (2012-2014) and Holby City (2014 to 2022). Fletch had an affair with senior nurse Tess Bateman (Suzanne Packer) which led to the breakdown of his marriage. In Holby City he became a single dad following his ex-wife’s death.
His cousin is Jodie Marsh
Alex is the cousin of presenter, model and TV personality Jodie Marsh.
He is best mates with his Bill co-star René Zagger
Alex is extremely close to René Zagger who played PC Nick Klein in the drama. The pair have known one another since they were teenagers and shared a flat when they were both on The Bill. Zagger was the best man at Alex’s wedding.
Alex is already friends with some EastEnders legends
He is good friends with Scott Maslen, aka Jack Branning, who was also a best man at his wedding. Meanwhile Roberta Taylor, who played Irene Raymond on the soap, is said to be like a second mother to Alex and an honorary grandmother to his children. EastEnders alumni Louisa Lytton and Gary Lucy (also Hollyoaks) also attended Alex’s wedding.
He supports West Ham United
Alex should fit right in on EastEnders as he’s already a fan of the East End football club West Ham. He’ll definitely make himself popular with co-star Perry Fenwick, who is also a supporter.
He’s a patron for a charity
Alex is a patron for the St Thomas’ Lupus Trust. In 2007 he also took part in the Weakest Link and raised £9,450 for the Essex-based charity Kids in Need.
He’s guest-starred in some big shows
He has appeared in some classic shows including A Touch of Frost, Harry Enfield and Chums, Midsomer Murders and London’s Burning. Alex has also been in Crown Prosecutor, McCallum, Side By Side and Death in Venice.
He started out as a school pupil in Grange Hill
Alex started his career on the children’s drama series Grange Hill at the age of 12. He worked as an extra on the series and clearly got bitten by the acting bug at an early age.
Alex would be running a snooker hall if he wasn’t an actor.
In between acting roles, Alex has worked as a labourer and a van driver. He also ran his mate’s snooker hall, Flukes in Barking. “It was a funny old job, I never seemed to get paid, but spent all day playing snooker, minding the place for my pal,” he says. “They were happy days, though, and I have fond memories and still have some good friends from those times. I'd be prepared to go back to any of that stuff tomorrow if I had to - I'm not afraid of a bit of hard graft.”
Alex Walkinshaw’s Fact File
Frequently asked questions about the star...
How old is Alex?
Alex Walkinshaw is 50. He was born on October 5, 1974.
Is Alex Walkinshaw in a relationship?
After splitting up with his wife Sarah Trusler after 11 years of marriage, it’s unclear if Alex is currently in a relationship.
Does Alex Walkinshaw have children?
Yes, Alex Walkinshaw has two children, Flora and Jack.
Where was Alex Walkinshaw born?
Alex Walkinshaw was born in Barking in Essex.
How tall is Alex Walkinshaw?
Alex Walkinshaw is 6ft.
