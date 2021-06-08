Holby City's Alex Walkinshaw: 'Fletch reacts how he hasn’t before!'

Kian Madani runs into all kinds of trouble in tonight’s Holby City, which finish up with him getting on the wrong side of Fletch.

It’s the day of fugitive Andrei’s operation and troubled surgeon Kian (Ramin Karimloo) vows to make it a success. Evie (Phoebe French) wishes Andrei (Sonny Poon Tip) luck - but Fletch doesn’t want his daughter anywhere near him.

Lucky, meanwhile, is secretly trying to call Social Services to tell them not to follow up her previous phonecall about Andrei. She tries to alleviate her guilt by offering to ‘micro-dose’ drug addict Kian, so he can operate.

However, when social worker Connor Coleman (Emmerdale’s Mark Jordon) turns up and starts interrogating a post-op Andrei, Kian realises Lucky has betrayed him.

Later, Kian finds Andrei in a panic - he fears if he’s deported back to his own country, he’ll most certainly be killed by the drug dealers who are after him. When Fletch then finds out Andrei’s gone missing with Evie, he’s NOT happy… and punches Kian!

"If any situation is going to make Fletch be aggressive and seize control of a situation with anger, it’s going to involve his children," says Alex Walkinshaw, who plays him. "Fletch reacts in a way you haven’t seen Fletch react before."

The explosive storyline comes in the wake of news that Holby City is being axed after 23 years.

But Alex reckons that, in light of the ongoing pandemic, Holby has been more relevant than ever…

"It was important to keep going and give people something to watch that might help take their mind off things," said Alex. "For the viewers, we’re there to entertain. And, for me as an actor, Holby has always been a great place to come and work."

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8.20pm on BBC1 - you can catch up on past episodes on BBC iPlayer.