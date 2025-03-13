Alice Haig — everything you need to know about the EastEnders star
Alice Haig is heading to EastEnders as Vicki Fowler. Here are some facts you may not know about the actor.
Alice Haig is about to rock into Walford! It’s been more than 20 years since Vicki Fowler was in EastEnders but she is finally back in Albert Square, now played by Alice, and, as always, Vicki's ready to cause a stir among residents and family.
Alice takes over the role from Scarlett Alice Johnson, who left Walford as VIcki in 2004. Vicki Fowler is of course the daughter of Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully) and ‘Dirty’ Den Watts (Leslie Grantham), making her the half-sister of Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).
Vicki returns from Australia to attend the funeral of her uncle Martin (James Bye) who died in the recent 40th anniversary live special of EastEnders. However, Vicki's got some surprises up her sleeve as it appears she’s ditched her long-term love, Spencer Moon (Christopher Parker) and now has a new man Ross, played by Alex Walkinshaw, and his teenage son Joel (Max Murray) in tow. And it seems they will be sticking around for a while...
"I am so excited. I have always watched the show, and I was born in February 1985, so I'm the same age as EastEnders,” says Alice. “It's so cool to be playing a character like Vicki - we think we know her, but a lot has changed. I can't wait for all the Albert Square drama ahead."
Here are some interesting facts you may not know about new EastEnders star Alice Haig….
Alice Haig has worked with Eddie Redmayne
In 2024, Alice appeared in the thriller series The Day of the Jackal, which starred Eddie Redmayne as an elusive assassin. Alice played a TV director in the series.
She's also starred with Daisy May Cooper
Alice appeared in the series Rain Dogs in 2023, as a journalist called Sophie. The series focused on working-class single mum Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper) and her friendship with privileged gay man Selby (Jack Farthing).
She’s part of the Star Wars universe
Alice had a role in the Star Wars: Rogue One spin off series Andor in 2022, playing a character known simply as ‘wife’. The hit show starred Diego Luna as a rebel leader.
She's also been in a hit BBC show already
In 2022, Alice played an outpatients nurse in the popular BBC1 medical comedy drama This is Going to Hurt alongside Ben Whishaw’s strayed out NHS doctor.
Alice started out as a queen!
Alice’s acting career began with her playing a stroppy young Queen Victoria in a play at Shakespeare’s Globe. She’s a talented stage actress and has starred in plays such as ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Pride and Prejudice, Richard III, Fairy Queen and Grandpa’s Great Escape.
She's been in a serial killer drama
Her screen debut came in the TV film Scottish Killers in which she played Dinah McNicol, a victim of the serial killer Peter Tobin.
She trained at a prestigious drama school
Alice graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in 2007. That puts her in good company as the college’s alumni includes Dame Judi Dench, Sir Laurence Olivier and Andrew Garfield.
She’s a south Londoner
Alice might be making a new life for herself in Walford E20 but she was born south of the river in south east London.
Alice is a master of accents
Although she’s a Londoner born and bred, according to Alice’s CV she is a dab hand at accents and can take on anything from Scottish and Geordie to a southern American drawl or a New York dialect.
Alice Haig’s Fact File
Frequently asked questions about the star...
How old is Alice Haig?
Alice Haig is 40. She was born in February 1985.
Is Alice Haig in a relationship?
Alice is notoriously private and rarely posts on her social media accounts. It is not currently known if she is in a relationship.
Does Alice Haig have children?
As Alice keeps her cards close to her chest so it’s unclear if she has children.
Where was Alice Haig born?
Alice was born in south east London.
How tall is Alice Haig?
Alice is 5ft 2in.
Instagram: @alicehaig.official
