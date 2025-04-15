Karla Mosley: things you didn't know about the Beyond the Gates star

Beyond the Gates may be a relatively new soap, but actress Karla Mosley, who plays the fiery Dani Dupree on the show, has a long soap history. She’s appeared on many of the most popular soaps, so if she looks familiar, you’ve probably seen her before.

But Mosley is far more than just a soap star. She’s a talented singer and performer with professional training from one of the best schools in the country. She’s also a passionate advocate and volunteer for many causes. She even organized and performed in a fundraiser for Obama during his first Presidential campaign.

Here are some more interesting facts you might not know about Karla Mosley:

Karla Mosley played one of the first transgender characters on a major soap

Mosley is probably most famous for her role as transgender character Maya Avant on The Bold And The Beautiful. Karla is a cis woman, and after she left the show she said that she would not play a transgender character again because she feels it’s inappropriate for a cis woman to play a transgender character. But at the time she felt that if she turned down the role it would negatively affect transgender representation in the soap world.

Maya’s wedding on The Bold And The Beautiful was a key turning point in the show’s history of cultural representation. She won three GLAAD awards for her portrayal of Maya Avant.

Karla Mosley identifies as queer

Mosley has been very open about her orientation and identifies as queer. In cultural terms, “queer” is an umbrella term used by people who don’t identify as straight or gay, but who instead fall somewhere else on the spectrum. The term “queer” encompasses a wide range of sexual orientations and gender identities.

Karla Mosley is a passionate advocate and activist

Mosley uses her fame and platform to advocate for many causes. She is on the board of Covenant House, a charity that provides housing, meals and other services to runaway and throwaway teens. She is also an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association and volunteers for political and social causes focused on health and justice.

Karla Mosley went to a famous performing arts school

Karla Mosley has a BFA from one of the most well-known performing arts schools in the country, NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Tisch is notoriously competitive and students are expected to perform at elite levels. Some of the other famous graduates of Tisch include Kristin Bell, Billy Crudup, Lady Gaga and Debra Messing.

Karla Mosley starred in a popular kids show

For four years, from 2002-2006, Mosley starred in Hi-5 , the American version of a very popular Australian kids TV show. She was a popular member of the Hi-5 group and led a segment called “Body Move,” where she led viewers through various stretches and light movement while also singing and performing.

Karla Mosley has played roles on almost all major soaps

Mosley may look familiar to soap fans because she’s played recurring characters on most of the major soaps. She’s had roles on General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Guiding Light, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Karla Mosley is a singer as well as an actor

In addition to being a talented actress, Karla Mosley is a talented singer. Early in career she sang on the children’s show Hi-5, and she’s appeared in several Broadway musicals, including Dreamgirls.

Karla Mosley Fact File

Frequently asked questions about Karla Mosley:

How old is Karla Mosley? Karla Mosley is 43 years old. Her birthday is August 27.

Is Karla Mosley married? Karla Mosley is not married but has been with partner John Rogers for many years.

Does Karla Mosley have children? Karla Mosley has two daughters named Willa Josephine and Aurora Imani.

Where was Karla Mosley born? Karla Mosley was born in Westchester County, N.Y.

What is Karla Mosley’s net worth? Karla Mosley’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.