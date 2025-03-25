EastEnders spoilers: Vicki Fowler returns to Albert Square with a secret!

The daughter of Michelle and Den is back in Walford for the first time in over 20 years on EastEnders!

Vicki Fowler (now played by Alice Haig) is back on Albert Square for the first time since 2004 on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The grown daughter of Michelle Fowler and Den Watts has returned to Walford for the funeral of her uncle, Martin Fowler.



In the meantime, Vicki has been living in Australia with Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) younger brother, Spencer.



However, Vicki's half-sister, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), is curious when she sees Vicki has arrived with a different fella, Ross (ex-Holby City star Alex Walkinshaw) and his teenage son Joel (Max Murray).



Alfie and his partner, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), also have questions when they notice there's no sign of Spencer.



Kat questions Vicki on what really happened between her and Spencer.



And it's not long before the true reason behind the long-time couple's break-up is revealed...

Vicki returns to Albert Square for Martin's funeral on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Holby City star Alex Walkinshaw plays new character Ross on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Joel explores Albert Square on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

At Beale's Eels, the family encourage Peter Beale (Thomas Law) to make amends with girlfriend, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).



Lauren is unhappy after Peter missed their hospital baby scan because he was busy worrying on the whereabouts of his mum, Cindy (Michelle Collins).



But how will Lauren react to Peter's grand gesture when he proposes to her!



Meanwhile, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) discovers her new "friend" Charlotte is a journalist.



Charlotte is after a news SCOOP about Bianca's sister Sonia's (Natalie Cassidy) now dead fiance, Reiss Colwell!



Will Bianca be tempted to reveal ALL about killer Reiss?

Surprise! Peter pops the question to Lauren on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Will Bianca tell-all about killer Reiss to a journalist on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer