Rain Dogs: cast, plot and all about the dark comedy by the Killing Eve team

Rain Dogs on BBC One and HBO is a fun comedy with Daisy May Cooper and Jack Farthing.

Rain Dogs stars Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo and is a new comedy coming to BBC One and HBO about a single mum fighting for a better life for her child. Daisy plays Costello Jones, a writer and single mother who's described as having a ‘rock and roll swagger’.

The series is made by Sid Gentle Film Ltd, the company behind Killing Eve, so you can expect lots of dark comedy and biting wit. Poldark star Jack Farthing has been cast as Costello’s posh friend Selby, with whom she shares a deep-rooted love/hate relationship, while Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo will star as Gloria, godmother to Costello’s daughter Iris, who is fast running out of chances.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rain Dogs on HBO and BBC One…

Rain Dogs is an eight-part series that will be shown on BBC One in the UK and HBO for US viewers. Filming has just begun so there’s no release date yet. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll keep you updated.

Is there a trailer for Rain Dogs?

As Rain Dogs is still filming there's no trailer just yet but in the meantime, have a look at these first-look pictures of Daisy May Cooper as Costello (see above). If BBC One or HBO releases a trailer, we’ll post it on this page.

Rain Dogs plot

In Rain Dogs, Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper) loves the lower-class lifestyle she was born into but wants better for her young daughter Iris (played by newcomer Fleur Tashjian). However, while Iris adores her mum, she’s fast turning into a hustler in the making. Throw into the mix Selby (Jack Farthing), Costello’s antagonistic soulmate, and Iris’s frenzied godmother Gloria (Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo) and it’s a tale of deep-rooted love, makeshift families, passionate friendships, complicated love and ‘brilliance thwarted by poverty and prejudice’.

Rain Dogs star Daisy May Cooper as single mum Costello Jones. (Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Rain Dogs cast — Daisy May Cooper as Costello Jones

Rain Dogs lead actor Daisy May Cooper is playing single mum Costello Jones who has an intense love for her daughter Iris. Daisy shot to fame as Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC comedy This Country which she starred in and co-wrote with her brother Charlie Cooper. She went on on to star in Am I Being Unreasonable?, The Witchfinder and Avenue 5. She is also a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and has appeared on panel shows such as Taskmaster and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown as well as Celebrity Gogglebox.

Daisy May Cooper with Tim Key in BBC comedy the Witchfinder. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Rain Dogs?

In Rain Dogs, Jack Farthing is playing Costello’s well-educated soulmate Selby. He’s best known for playing evil George Warleggan in Poldark, plus recent BBC One drama Chloe, Netflix movie The Lost Daughter and royal film Spencer. He also played John Lennon in ITV's mini-series Cilla.

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, who plays Gloriam, has been in Alex Rider, Chevalier and Soulmates.

Newcomer Fleur Tashjian takes on the role of Iris while James Ashton, while Ade Edmondson, former regular in EastEnders and The Young Ones, also stars in an as yet unnamed role. Emily Fairn and Joshua Parris round out the remaining cast.

Jack Farthing, who plays Selby in Rain Dogs, here as George Warleggan in Poldark. (Image credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes on Rain Dogs

Rain Dogs is currently filming in Bristol in south west England. It is created by Sid Gentle Films who were behind the highly successful drama Killing Eve.

Sally Woodward Gentle, Executive Producer Sid Gentle Films, says: “We are so delighted to be working with the extraordinarily talented Cash on this highly original tale of friendship, love and creativity. It’s thrilling to be working with Daisy, Jack, Ronkẹ and Fleur. Our four remarkable Rain Dogs.”

Jo McClellan, Commissioning Editor, BBC Drama says: “We’re incredibly excited to be starting production on Rain Dogs, with our fabulous cast and our partners HBO, and we can’t wait for Cash’s bold and unique voice to arrive on screen.”

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming, says: “Along with the BBC and Sid Gentle Films, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Cash Carraway, Daisy May Cooper and everyone involved in this series about intense friendship, intense circumstances, and the intense love of a mother for her daughter.”