'Chloe' release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

The cast for Chloe, a new series created by Alice Seabright (director, Sex Education) has been revealed by the BBC.

Chloe is an upcoming psychological thriller series that unites some of the biggest young names in the UK for a new mystery exploring our obsession with social media.

The BBC announced the cast alongside revealing the show has started filming on location in Bristol today.

Here’s everything we know about Chloe so far!

We don’t have an exact release date for Chloe just yet. All we know is that the new thriller will run for six, hour-long episodes which will premiere on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The psychological thriller will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video internationally.

Chloe cast

We know that Erin Doherty (The Crown), Billy Howle (The Serpent), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), Jack Farthing (Poldark), Poppy Gilbert (Stay Close), Akshay Khanna (Grace), Brandon Michael Hall (Search Party), and newcomer Alexander Eliot will all be tangled up in this brand-new mystery.

What's the plot?

Chloe is described as "a mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief". It follows Becky (Erin Doherty) a young woman who still lives with her mum. She’s working as a temp and is living her life through the apparently flawless lives of social media influencers. In particular, Becky has become obsessed with an Instagram account owned by Chloe (Poppy Gilbert).

When her idol suddenly passes away, Becky adopts a new identity as “Sasha” so she can infiltrate Chloe’s circle of friends and uncover what happened to the social media starlet. As her "Sasha" alter-ego, Becky becomes a larger-than-life heroine living a far more exciting life than her actual one. Will Becky lose herself completely in the game she’s playing? Only time will tell...

Seabright says: “Becky is a complex, courageous heroine and there is no one better to play her than Erin. All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they’ve found their soulmates in our amazing cast. I can’t wait to start bringing the show to life with them, and with our wonderful crew."

The show is set to take full advantage of its Bristol setting, as the show will feature artwork from local artists from the region and an original score from Will Gregory (one half of electronic music dup, Goldfrapp).

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! Keep an eye on this guide, as we’ll update it if and when a trailer is released.