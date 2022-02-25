'Am I Being Unreasonable?'— plot, cast, and everything we know
By Grace Morris published
'Am I Being Unreasonable?' is a female-fronted comedy thriller, written by Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli for the BBC.
Am I Being Unreasonable? is a comedy thriller written by and starring Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli.
BAFTA award-winning actress and writer Daisy May Cooper is best known for her role as Kerry Mucklowe in This Country, which she also co-created and co-wrote with her brother, Charlie Cooper. She collected numerous awards for both her acting and writing of the comedy series. Plus she's also soon to be seen in new comedy The Witchfinder.
This time she’s partnered up with real-life best friend Selin Hizli (Land Girls, Grantchester) in this female-fronted upcoming series, which tells the story of their characters' budding friendship.
Here’s everything we know about Am I Being Unreasonable?...
'Am I Being Unreasonable?’ release date
The series is set to air on BBC, but the release date has not yet been announced so we’ll update this guide as soon as the details have been released.
'Am I Being Unreasonable?’ cast
Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, who play best friends Nic and Jen, will be leading a star-studded cast of: Jessica Hynes, Dustin Demri-Burns, Amanda Wilkin, David Fynn, Juliet Cowan, Ruben Catt, and Karla Crome.
'Am I Being Unreasonable?' plot
As told by the BBC, the six episode series sees: “Nic (Daisy May Cooper) grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie (Lenny Rush, Apple Tree House) who she adores, keeps her going. But when Jen (Selin Hizli) arrives in town her life is lit up with laughter and through this kindred soul her dark secret starts to bubble up.”
Ollie also sparks up a friendship with Jen’s son, Harry, while we discover female friendship at its naughtiest and most exciting as the two mums experience marital angst, maternal paranoia, oh and a dead cat!
Is there a trailer?
There’s no trailer currently out yet for Am I Being Unreasonable?
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.