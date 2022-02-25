'Am I Being Unreasonable?'— plot, cast, and everything we know

Am I Being Unreasonable? is a comedy thriller written by and starring Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli.

BAFTA award-winning actress and writer Daisy May Cooper is best known for her role as Kerry Mucklowe in This Country, which she also co-created and co-wrote with her brother, Charlie Cooper. She collected numerous awards for both her acting and writing of the comedy series. Plus she's also soon to be seen in new comedy The Witchfinder.

This time she’s partnered up with real-life best friend Selin Hizli (Land Girls, Grantchester) in this female-fronted upcoming series, which tells the story of their characters' budding friendship.

Here’s everything we know about Am I Being Unreasonable?...

The series is set to air on BBC, but the release date has not yet been announced so we’ll update this guide as soon as the details have been released.

'Am I Being Unreasonable?’ cast

Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, who play best friends Nic and Jen, will be leading a star-studded cast of: Jessica Hynes, Dustin Demri-Burns, Amanda Wilkin, David Fynn, Juliet Cowan, Ruben Catt, and Karla Crome.

'Am I Being Unreasonable?' plot

As told by the BBC, the six episode series sees: “Nic (Daisy May Cooper) grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie (Lenny Rush, Apple Tree House) who she adores, keeps her going. But when Jen (Selin Hizli) arrives in town her life is lit up with laughter and through this kindred soul her dark secret starts to bubble up.”

Ollie also sparks up a friendship with Jen’s son, Harry, while we discover female friendship at its naughtiest and most exciting as the two mums experience marital angst, maternal paranoia, oh and a dead cat!

Is there a trailer?

There’s no trailer currently out yet for Am I Being Unreasonable?