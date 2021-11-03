'The Lost Daughter' starring Olivia Colman— release date, cast, plot and more

The Lost Daughter is a new psychological drama starring Olivia Colman which is headed to Netflix soon!

Based on Elena Ferrante's novel of the same, The Lost Daughter is a tense, emotional drama centering on Leda Caruso, who grapples with the consequences of her own family life after developing an obsession with another family on holiday.

The movie has been adapted and directed by Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated actor Maggie Gyllenhaal in her directorial debut. It already premiered at this year's Venice Film Festival in September, where it was praised by critics, nominated for Best Film, and even netted Maggie the award for Best Screenplay!

Here's everything we know about The Lost Daughter so far...

Netflix has set already set the release date for The Lost Daughter. It will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 31.

The Lost Daughter will also be receiving a limited theatrical release on Dec. 17, too.

'The Lost Daughter' cast

The Lost Daughter has a very impressive cast list!

Olivia Colman leads the film as Leda Caruso, with Jessie Buckley (I'm Thinking of Ending Things) signed up to play a younger version of her character.

Also on board are Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades) as Nina, Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick) as Professor Hardy, Ed Harris (Westworld) as Lyle, and Normal People's Paul Mescal as Will.

(L-R) Nina (Dakota Johnson) and Leda (Olivia Colman). (Image credit: YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX )

'The Lost Daughter' plot

The Lost Daughter follows a woman called Leda. On a seaside vacation, Leda becomes obsessed with a young mother and daughter whilst watching them on the beach.

As she looks on, Leda gets wrapped up in their compelling relationship and their raucous, menacing extended family. Watching them causes Leda to become overwhelmed with memories of the terror, confusion, and intensity of early motherhood.

Some sort of impulsive act then shocks her into the strange and ominous world of Leda's very own mind, forcing her to face the unconventional choices that she'd made when she was a young mother. As the obsession takes hold, she is forced to grapple with the secrets locked away in her own head, struggling with the consequences of old actions.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! In the trailer, we're treated to the stunning setting of Leda's beach vacation, but it wastes no time in shattering that serenity and showing us the downward spiral that Leda gets herself into. Quickly, we start seeing glimpses at Leda's past, and the tension only ratchets up as she begins to interact with Nina more and more.

The trailer also makes a point of highlighting some of the praise that has been lavished on The Lost Daughter, making it sound like an intimate, gripping journey that's not to be missed.

You can watch it below: