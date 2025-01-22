EastEnders 40th Anniversary: date, live episode, returning cast, shock storylines and everything we know

EastEnders celebrates its 40th anniversary in February and the show's gearing up to celebrate its big birthday in style.

It has been four decades since the first episode of EastEnders arrived on our screens which saw 13 million viewers tune in to see Arthur Fowler, Ali Osman and Den Watts force their way into Reg Cox's flat and find him near death.

The soap started with a bang and the plot twists have just kept on coming over the last 40 years. But what does EastEnders' Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw have up his sleeve for the anniversary week? "Whilst we’re still keeping the finite details of the 40th close to our chest, I can promise that it will be an unmissable week full of shocking twists that will change Albert Square, and the lives of those who live in it, forever,” he teased.

Here's everything you need to know about EastEnders' 40th anniversary celebrations...

EastEnders turns 40 on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

However, we won't have just one episode celebrating the show's milestone - instead, we will have a whole week of special twists and turns.

The first epsiode of EastEnders aired on February 19 1985.

Created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland as a soap opera to rival Coronation Street and draw big audiences to BBC One, the show was originally broadcast at 7 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with an omnibus on Sundays.

EastEnders 40th Anniversary live episode

It wouldn't be an EastEnders anniversary without the show going live to mark the occasion. Long-time fans watched as EastEnders went live for its 25th and 30th anniversaries in 2010 and 2015, and this year is no different.

Once again we will see a full live episode which will be broadcast from BBC Elstree Centre in February. An official date for the live epsiode is yet to be announced by the BBC, however, with the anniversary landing on Wednesday, February 19 this could likely be the date.

The live epsiode will also have a first-of-its-kind interactive element where viewers can vote for who Denise chooses between Jack and Ravi (see below for more information!) - and the results will be revealed live on air.

EastEnders 40th Anniversary storylines

Fans will help Denise choose between Jack and Ravi. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise - you choose

For the first time ever, EastEnders fans will be able to choose the outcome of a major storyline as they're given the power to decide whether Denise Fox reunites with estranged husband Jack or picks secret lover Ravi Gulati instead in an interactive Walford first. Not only will viewers get to vote for their choice, but the outcome will be revealed during the show's special live episode set to air in anniversary week, which means the cast will have to to react to the result live on air.

Cindy's attacker will be revealed as part of the show's anniversary week. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy attacker revealed

EastEnders fans have been waiting since Christmas Day to find out who hit Cindy Beale over the head with a shovel and left her for dead in the snow. Luckily, we don't have to wait too long to get answers in this 'whodunnit' becasue Cindy’s Christmas Day attacker will be revealed during the show's celebration week.

After her affair with Junior Knight was exposed in true EastEnders fashion over Christmas, most of Cindy's friends and family are in the frame for the crime after families were torn apart. With Ian, Kathy, George, Elaine, Lauren, Junior and Cindy's children Peter, Gina and Anna all pointing the finger at one another, who will be exposed as the attacker?

Billy and Honey's wedding

Billy and Honey might have been married once before, but that doesn't mean this time their wedding day will be a quiet affair. Set to be the wedding of the year in Albert Square, Billy and Honey will tie the knot and everyone is invited!

Who is returning for EastEnders 40th anniversary?

Grant Mitchell

While there has been speculation about many famous faces returning to Walford, the only name that has been officially announced so far is Ross Kemp, who will be reprising his role as the legendary Grant Mitchell.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw has teased that "his return will play a significant part in the show’s 40th anniversary, and will make up many moments of truly unmissable TV."

Having joined the show almost 35 years ago, his character remains cemented in its rich history one half of the iconic Mitchell brother duo, and son to one of Walford’s most infamous matriarchs, Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor).

But what will bring Grant back to the Square? With Phil currently struggling, estranged best friend Nigel back on the Square, and ex-wife Sharon now dating his long-lost cousin Teddy Mitchell, it’s safe to say that Grant’s return will be nothing short of explosive!

As soon as other names are announced we will add them to this guide.

EastEnders 40th Anniversary special documentary

Ross Kemp will be presenting a one-off documentary for the show's anniversary. (Image credit: BBC/Pulse Films/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders: 40 Years on The Square

Ross Kemp presents EastEnders: 40 Years on The Square, a one-off documentary that will revisit some of the show’s most ground-breaking storylines, including the first kiss between two gay men on British television, Kat’s historical abuse storyline, Mark Fowler and Zack’s HIV diagnoses.

We will also be taken behind the scenes as Ross speaks to actors from over the years including original cast members and show stalwarts Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Cotton) and Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts).

We will also see EastEnders legends Anita Dobson and Pam St Clement chatting with Ross as they take a look back at their time on the show.