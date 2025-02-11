EastEnders spoilers: Phil makes a devastating decision - but what does he have planned?
Airs Monday 17 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Love is in the air for Billy Mitchell (played by Perry Fenwick) and his fiancee, Honey (Emma Barton), as the 40th Anniversary week of EastEnders gets underway! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
This is the couple's fourth attempt to walk down the aisle!
Will they finally say 'I do' after so many false starts over the years?
But Billy remains unaware of the depths of family relative Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) despair, who is about to make an alarming decision...
Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) and his ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), have another massive bust-up after she punched him last week!
Cindy is hellbent on finally exposing her Christmas Day attacker.
As Billy and Honey's wedding celebrations get underway at the Vic, Cindy storms in to publicly accuse SOMEONE of whacking her with a shovel and leaving her for dead.
The showdown takes a life-threatening turn as vengeful Cindy is armed and dangerous...
Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is even more conflicted as lovestruck Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) both ramp up their efforts to prove they are the right man for her.
WHO should Denise choose?
Meanwhile, an old feud is reignited when Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) runs into Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) in Albert Square for the first time in years...
DON'T MISS! Ross Kemp presents EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square.
The one-hour documentary looks back at the past four decades in Albert Square.
And features special appearances from familiar faces from the past including Anita Dobson (Angie) and Pam St Clement (Pat).
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square airs tonight at 8:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders spoilers: Two Mitchell legends return to Walford!
EastEnders spoilers: Tragedy strikes at Billy and Honey's joint pre-wedding celebrations