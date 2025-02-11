EastEnders spoilers: Phil makes a devastating decision - but what does he have planned?

As Phil hits rock bottom with his mental health, will he reach a fateful decision on EastEnders?

Love is in the air for Billy Mitchell (played by Perry Fenwick) and his fiancee, Honey (Emma Barton), as the 40th Anniversary week of EastEnders gets underway! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



This is the couple's fourth attempt to walk down the aisle!



Will they finally say 'I do' after so many false starts over the years?



But Billy remains unaware of the depths of family relative Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) despair, who is about to make an alarming decision...

Will Billy and Honey finally get hitched without a hitch on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) and his ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), have another massive bust-up after she punched him last week!



Cindy is hellbent on finally exposing her Christmas Day attacker.



As Billy and Honey's wedding celebrations get underway at the Vic, Cindy storms in to publicly accuse SOMEONE of whacking her with a shovel and leaving her for dead.



The showdown takes a life-threatening turn as vengeful Cindy is armed and dangerous...

Cindy's attacker will finally be unmasked during the 40th Anniversary week of EastEnders.. (Image credit: BBC)

.Why does Cindy's ex Ian look so pleased with himself on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is even more conflicted as lovestruck Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) both ramp up their efforts to prove they are the right man for her.



WHO should Denise choose?



Meanwhile, an old feud is reignited when Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) runs into Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) in Albert Square for the first time in years...

Bianca confronts Grant over the past on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

DON'T MISS! Ross Kemp presents EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square.



The one-hour documentary looks back at the past four decades in Albert Square.



And features special appearances from familiar faces from the past including Anita Dobson (Angie) and Pam St Clement (Pat).

Ross Kemp is reunited with co-star Letitia Dean on the retrospective documentary EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-EastEnders star Pam St Clement remembers the Pat/Frank/Peggy love triangle on EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.



EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square airs tonight at 8:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer