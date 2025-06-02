EastEnders spoilers: WHO gives Alfie advice on his wedding day?
Airs Friday 13 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Alfie Moon (played by Shane Richie) is feeling devastated and angry after his fiancee, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), calls off their wedding on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
So much for THIRD time lucky!
Kat gets together with Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), who both have plenty of notes to compare on the state of their troubled love lives!
Meanwhile, Alfie gets a pep talk from someone unexpected and is left wondering whether he and Kat can make it through this.
The couple meet for a crisis talk.
But can Alfie convince Kat to go ahead with the wedding?
"Alfie is completely devastated and angry," says Shane Richie who plays the character. "Everything is ready and all Kat has to say is, 'I do'. So it's a nightmare for Alfie when Kat says the wedding is off.
"But I think most viewers want Kat and Alfie to make it work. Whenever I'm out, people always want to know when Kat and Alfie are going to get married again!"
Meanwhile, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) continues to be led astray by his new mate, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).
Joel has a disrespectful attitude towards women and has already shown-off by secretly filming a video of him and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) sleeping together.
After encouraging Tommy to start watching adult home entertainment videos, Joel tells the lad about a social media influencer he follows, who says derogatory things about women...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
