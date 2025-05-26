EastEnders spoilers: Kat and Alfie celebrate with a joint hen and stag party!
Airs Thursday 5 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Why are there a load of Kat Slater lookalikes on the loose in Albert Square on tonight's episode of EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
It appears to have something to do with Kat (played by Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) joint stag and hen party!
Now that the couple is engaged (again!) they are wasting no time with the pre-wedding celebrations.
Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) comes up with a theme for the night.
But will things go alright on the night?
Kat's happy bubble is burst when she makes a worrying discovery on the family computer at the Slater house...
Just what has Alfie been up to?
Or is it the couple's teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), who has been up to no good again?
Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) decides to gatecrash Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) re-launch party at The Prince Albert.
Elaine is annoyed to see the party is a success while her own planned karaoke party at the Vic is a FLOP!
Cindy enjoys her triumph over pub landlady rival Elaine.
She happily reveals that Elaine's husband/her ex-husband, George Knight (Colin Salmon), helped her out and even paid for extra bar staff to make sure the night was a success!
Elaine storms off to drown her sorrows in the barrel store back at the Vic.
And when George arrives, it looks like he is going to have to seriously talk his way out of TROUBLE!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
