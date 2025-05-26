EastEnders spoilers: Kat and Alfie celebrate with a joint hen and stag party!

Why are the Albert Square lads dressed-up as Kat Slater? Find out on today's episode of EastEnders!

Why are there a load of Kat Slater lookalikes on the loose in Albert Square on tonight's episode of EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



It appears to have something to do with Kat (played by Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) joint stag and hen party!



Now that the couple is engaged (again!) they are wasting no time with the pre-wedding celebrations.



Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) comes up with a theme for the night.



But will things go alright on the night?



Kat's happy bubble is burst when she makes a worrying discovery on the family computer at the Slater house...



Just what has Alfie been up to?



Or is it the couple's teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), who has been up to no good again?

Kat and Alfie get ready for their joint hen and stag party on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Just what is teenager Tommy up to now on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) decides to gatecrash Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) re-launch party at The Prince Albert.



Elaine is annoyed to see the party is a success while her own planned karaoke party at the Vic is a FLOP!



Cindy enjoys her triumph over pub landlady rival Elaine.



She happily reveals that Elaine's husband/her ex-husband, George Knight (Colin Salmon), helped her out and even paid for extra bar staff to make sure the night was a success!



Elaine storms off to drown her sorrows in the barrel store back at the Vic.



And when George arrives, it looks like he is going to have to seriously talk his way out of TROUBLE!

Elaine and George clash over Cindy again on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy's reign at The Prince Albert is off to a good start on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Who’s In Danger? | Coming Soon... | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer