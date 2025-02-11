EastEnders spoilers: LIVE episode sees Sonia go into labour during a disaster at the Vic!

On a special LIVE episode of EastEnders, the life of pregnant Sonia and her baby are on the line when she goes into labour during the disaster at the Vic...

The first time Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) gave birth back in 2000, she didn't even realise she was pregnant with her daughter, Bex, on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On tonight's special LIVE episode of the BBC soap, screening as part of the 40th Anniversary celebrations, pregnant Sonia is due to give birth again.



However, the circumstances are far from ideal.



Not only is Sonia's killer fiance, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), the father of her unborn child.



But Sonia finds herself going into labour during explosive events at the Vic during the wedding celebrations of Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton).



With no medical support on hand and only two traumatised people close to lend a helping hand, will both Sonia and her baby make it out alive?

An explosion at the Vic traps many residents of Albert Square during a special LIVE episode of EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Jack leads a rescue party to try and save those trapped in the Vic on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia's SURPRISE Pregnancy! 🍼 | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, family and friends anxiously wait for news about those still trapped in the Vic following the wedding day explosion.



As the Emergency Services arrive on the scene, there's a race against time to save the remaining residents before the damaged building collapses...



The terrible turn of events lead Denise Fox (Diane Parish) to realise it's time for her to decide WHO the man of her future is.



Will it be ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).



Or bad boy lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)?



Which of Denise's two suitors will get a knock on their door that changes everything?

It's time for Denise to make up her mind about Jack and Ravi on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

For the first time ever, EastEnders viewers can vote to decide the outcome of an ongoing storyline.



WHO should Denise choose? Jack or Ravi?



Cast your vote from 8:30pm on Wednesday 19 February at bbc.co.uk/eastenders



Voting closes at 7:10pm on Thursday 20 February.



To access the vote, viewers must have a BBC Account.



You can register for an account on or before 19th February 2025.

Will Ravi, Denise and Jack all survive the explosive events in Albert Square on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer