EastEnders spoilers: LIVE episode sees Sonia go into labour during a disaster at the Vic!
Airs Thursday 20 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
The first time Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) gave birth back in 2000, she didn't even realise she was pregnant with her daughter, Bex, on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On tonight's special LIVE episode of the BBC soap, screening as part of the 40th Anniversary celebrations, pregnant Sonia is due to give birth again.
However, the circumstances are far from ideal.
Not only is Sonia's killer fiance, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), the father of her unborn child.
But Sonia finds herself going into labour during explosive events at the Vic during the wedding celebrations of Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton).
With no medical support on hand and only two traumatised people close to lend a helping hand, will both Sonia and her baby make it out alive?
Meanwhile, family and friends anxiously wait for news about those still trapped in the Vic following the wedding day explosion.
As the Emergency Services arrive on the scene, there's a race against time to save the remaining residents before the damaged building collapses...
The terrible turn of events lead Denise Fox (Diane Parish) to realise it's time for her to decide WHO the man of her future is.
Will it be ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
Or bad boy lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)?
Which of Denise's two suitors will get a knock on their door that changes everything?
For the first time ever, EastEnders viewers can vote to decide the outcome of an ongoing storyline.
WHO should Denise choose? Jack or Ravi?
Cast your vote from 8:30pm on Wednesday 19 February at bbc.co.uk/eastenders
Voting closes at 7:10pm on Thursday 20 February.
To access the vote, viewers must have a BBC Account.
You can register for an account on or before 19th February 2025.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
