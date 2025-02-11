EastEnders spoilers: Killer Reiss strikes again?
Airs Tuesday 18 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Reiss Colwell (played by Jonny Freeman) is still on the loose on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy) now knows the KILLER truth about her fiance, Reiss.
He murdered his ex-wife Debbie and then tried to frame pregnant Sonia's older sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), for the crime!
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Sonia and Bianca try to enjoy Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell's (Emma Barton) wedding celebrations.
However, while the ladies are over at the Vic, Reiss creeps into No.25 and lies in wait for them...
Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) family and friends are worried that he could be becoming a danger to himself...
Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who has had her own battle with alcohol and mental health issues, raises the alarm after finding evidence that provides a devastating insight into Phil's current state of mind.
Can Linda along with Phil's brother, Grant (Ross Kemp), and mate Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) find Phil before something terrible happens?
There's a SHOCK showdown between Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and the person in possession of her missing locket.
Armed and dangerous, Cindy is convinced she has finally unmasked the culprit who whacked her over the head with a shovel and left her for DEAD on Christmas Day.
But how far will Cindy go to avenge the attack?
DON'T MISS! Joe Swash presents EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In.
The actor, who played Mickey Miller on the BBC soap, will go behind-the-scenes to get the gossip on the 40th Anniversary episodes reveal of Cindy Beale's attacker plus the latest on the love triangle between Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).
Plus, there's a special music performance from a well-known EastEnders superfan!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In airs tonight at 8:00pm on BBC Three
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
