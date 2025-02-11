EastEnders spoilers: Killer Reiss strikes again?

Sonia and Bianca had better watch out when Reiss returns for revenge on EastEnders!

Reiss Colwell (played by Jonny Freeman) is still on the loose on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy) now knows the KILLER truth about her fiance, Reiss.



He murdered his ex-wife Debbie and then tried to frame pregnant Sonia's older sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), for the crime!



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Sonia and Bianca try to enjoy Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell's (Emma Barton) wedding celebrations.



However, while the ladies are over at the Vic, Reiss creeps into No.25 and lies in wait for them...

Reiss is out for revenge on sisters Bianca and Sonia on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia and Bianca are unaware that killer Reiss is lurking around on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) family and friends are worried that he could be becoming a danger to himself...



Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who has had her own battle with alcohol and mental health issues, raises the alarm after finding evidence that provides a devastating insight into Phil's current state of mind.



Can Linda along with Phil's brother, Grant (Ross Kemp), and mate Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) find Phil before something terrible happens?

Linda, Sharon, Grant and Nigel are worried about Phil on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

There's a SHOCK showdown between Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and the person in possession of her missing locket.



Armed and dangerous, Cindy is convinced she has finally unmasked the culprit who whacked her over the head with a shovel and left her for DEAD on Christmas Day.



But how far will Cindy go to avenge the attack?

Will Cindy shoot to kill as the 40th Anniversary week of EastEnders continues? (Image credit: BBC)

DON'T MISS! Joe Swash presents EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In.



The actor, who played Mickey Miller on the BBC soap, will go behind-the-scenes to get the gossip on the 40th Anniversary episodes reveal of Cindy Beale's attacker plus the latest on the love triangle between Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).



Plus, there's a special music performance from a well-known EastEnders superfan!

Ex-EastEnders star Joe Swash joins the 40th Anniversary celebrations with EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In airing on BBC Three. (Image credit: BBC)

Joe Swash chats to current cast members Aaron Thiara, Diane Parish and Scott Maslen on EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In on BBC Three. (Image credit: BBC)

Patsy Palmer takes to the DJ decks on EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In on BBC Three. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.



EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In airs tonight at 8:00pm on BBC Three

