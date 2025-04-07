EastEnders spoilers: Sonia faces a life-changing decision!
Airs Tuesday 15 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) is reeling after an unexpected visitor at No.25 on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Sonia's sister Bianca (Patsy Palmer) and her daughter Bex (Jasmine Armfield) attempt to support her.
But Sonia needs some space after a startling truth comes to light...
At Harry's Barn, Bianca tells Sonia's uncle, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), what is going on.
Jack heads to No.25 where he offers Sonia some advice, as she ponders on a decision that could change her life forever...
Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) have made amends after the recent turn of events at the Police Station.
Amy invites Avani to a house party at No.29.
However, trouble brews when drug dealer Declan (Alfie Cain) arrives at the party after supplying Avani with more weed!
Avani tries to cover her tracks and pretends that Declan is a mate.
But how will Amy's copper dad Jack react if he finds out there's a drug dealer in the house...
Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is on the lookout for granddaughter Lily (Lillia Turner) after her rebellious behaviour.
But she is nowhere to be found...
Meanwhile, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) continues to spend time with secret son, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), as the pair go for a run.
Let's just say, Barney's mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) ain't gonna be pleased when she hears about this arrangement!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
