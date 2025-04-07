EastEnders spoilers: Who is the mystery man looking for Sonia?
Airs Monday 14 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Bianca Jackson's (played by Patsy Palmer) actions come back to haunt her on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
After Bianca's interview with journalist Charlotte, which her sister Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) was against, it's not long before a crowd of true-crime fans gather outside No.25 to see the house where Sonia's killer fiance, Reiss Colwell, lived!
Sonia is furious to see Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Mo Harris (Laila Morse are cashing in by running a true crime tour!
After being accosted by "fans", Bianca is alarmed when a mystery man seems to be particularly interested in the residents of No.25.
Bianca confronts the man at the playground, where his TRUE identity is revealed...
WHO is the man? And why does he want to talk to Sonia?
Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is struggling to discipline her granddaughter Lily (Lillia Turner).
While mum Stacey (Lacey Turner) is off dealing with her grief after ex-husband Martin Fowler's death.
Lily meets-up with friend Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) to smoke more weed in the Square Gardens.
However, Lily is forced to resort to desperate measures when Avani wants money for the weed.
Later, Lily's family are shocked by the teenager's actions...
Elsewhere on Albert Square, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is determined to spend some time with his secret teenage son, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman).
However, it means making amends with Barney's unsuspecting dad, Teddy (Roland Manookian).
And there ain't no love lost between these two guys...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
