EastEnders spoilers: Is Sonia really going to leave Albert Square?
Airs Wednesday 16 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Is Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) really considering a future away from Walford after all these years on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After the unexpected turn of events, Sonia is giving some serious thought to leaving Albert Square behind...
Sonia goes in search of friend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), who she knows is not coping well in the aftermath of their respective ex-husband, Martin Fowler's death.
The women have a heart-to-heart at No.31.
Will the moment help Sonia make-up her mind about whether to stay or go?
Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) are determined to see justice serviced for their teenage daughter, Avani (Aaliyah James).
The parents pressure local copper, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), to escalate their complaint about Avani's forced stripsearch at the Police Station.
But is Jack prepared to help the family, given his past history with love-rival Ravi?
Meanwhile, Avani feels under pressure when Priya wants her to make a formal complaint against the Police officers involved...
Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) returns from holiday.
But her good mood doesn't last long when she finds out that her ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) has agreed to let Zack Hudson (James Farrar) fitness train with their teenage son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).
ALSO, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) steps in to help Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) after his dementia leads him to confuse the pharmacy for the old video shop he used to work in during the late 90s...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
