EastEnders spoilers: Who dies in the explosion at the Vic?
Airs Wednesday 19 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It wouldn't be a MILESTONE soap celebration without an explosive disaster on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
On tonight's ONE HOUR episode, celebrating the official 40th Anniversary of the BBC series, there's a fight to survive following an explosion at the Queen Vic!
During the wedding celebrations of Billy (played by Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), a huge explosion rocks the pub!
There's total panic as Billy, Honey and their wedding guests face a desperate fight to escape from the Vic before the building collapses...
Outside, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and a rescue party launch into action to try and free their friends and loved ones.
But unfortunately, not everyone will make it out of the Vic alive...
Over at The Arches, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) try to stop Grant's brother, Phil (Steve McFadden), from making a SHOCK decision.
But having hit rock bottom with his mental health, Phil believes there is no other way out...
Can Phil's family and friends find a way to reach him before it's too late?
Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is still all mixed-up over the two men in her life.
But when she discovers that her ex-husband, Jack, and lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) are both caught-up in the explosive events at the Vic, will she reach a decision about WHO her heart truly belongs to?
For the first time ever, EastEnders viewers can vote to decide the outcome of an ongoing storyline.
WHO should Denise choose? Jack or Ravi?
Cast your vote from 8:30pm on Wednesday 19 February at bbc.co.uk/eastenders
Voting closes at 7:10pm on Thursday 20 February.
The result will be incorporated into the episode screening LIVE from BBC Elstree Centre on Thursday night at 7:30pm.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders spoilers: Killer Reiss strikes again?
EastEnders spoilers: Phil makes a devastating decision - but what does he have planned?