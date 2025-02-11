EastEnders spoilers: Who dies in the explosion at the Vic?

Lives are on the line following an explosion at the Vic during this extended 40th Anniversary episode of EastEnders...

It wouldn't be a MILESTONE soap celebration without an explosive disaster on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



On tonight's ONE HOUR episode, celebrating the official 40th Anniversary of the BBC series, there's a fight to survive following an explosion at the Queen Vic!



During the wedding celebrations of Billy (played by Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), a huge explosion rocks the pub!



There's total panic as Billy, Honey and their wedding guests face a desperate fight to escape from the Vic before the building collapses...



Outside, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and a rescue party launch into action to try and free their friends and loved ones.



But unfortunately, not everyone will make it out of the Vic alive...

The Vic goes KA-BOOM on Billy and Honey's wedding day on tonight's 40th Anniversary episode of EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Does SOMEONE perish in a fiery car crash on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

The Queen Vic has been the scene of a whole LOT of drama over the past 40 years on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Remember when Peggy publicly exposed Pat and Frank's affair in 2000 on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Over at The Arches, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) try to stop Grant's brother, Phil (Steve McFadden), from making a SHOCK decision.



But having hit rock bottom with his mental health, Phil believes there is no other way out...



Can Phil's family and friends find a way to reach him before it's too late?

Linda, Grant and Nigel confront troubled Phil at The Arches on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Phil's life is on the line during a special 40th Anniversary episode of EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is still all mixed-up over the two men in her life.



But when she discovers that her ex-husband, Jack, and lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) are both caught-up in the explosive events at the Vic, will she reach a decision about WHO her heart truly belongs to?

For the first time ever, EastEnders viewers can vote to decide the outcome of an ongoing storyline.



WHO should Denise choose? Jack or Ravi?



Cast your vote from 8:30pm on Wednesday 19 February at bbc.co.uk/eastenders



Voting closes at 7:10pm on Thursday 20 February.



The result will be incorporated into the episode screening LIVE from BBC Elstree Centre on Thursday night at 7:30pm.

YOU decide whether Denise chooses Jack... or Ravi on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Decides, You Choose... | 40th Anniversary Trailer | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer