EastEnders spoilers: Will Joel make a move on Avani?

It looks like Avani has got some boy trouble on her hands in the shape of Joel on EastEnders...

Joel Marshall (played by Max Murray) hasn't wasted any time getting to know the other teenagers of Albert Square on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The lad has taken a particular interest in Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).



After buying some weed from local drug dealer Declan, Joel wants to arrange a get-together so they can smoke the weed together.



Avani is hanging out with friend Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) at No.1 when Joel and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) arrive at the house.



Barney is annoyed that Avani has invited the troublesome twosome.



While Avani is out of the room, Joel makes a disparaging comment about her.



When Barney challenges him about his comment, Joel manages to spin things around and make it look like Barney is to blame!



Will Avani remain oblivious and start to fall for bad lad Joel's charms?

Barney doesn't approve of Avani's friendship with Tommy and Joel on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

At Harry's Barn, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) faces the unexpected intruder...



Is she in DANGER?



Meanwhile, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) decides it's time to lay his cards on the table with Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison).



But is Felix really looking for a full-time romance?



And Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) decides it's time to try and mend her relationship with sister Anna (Molly Rainford).

Is somebody else about to discover Nicola's SHOCK secret on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Johnny confides in Elaine about Felix on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer