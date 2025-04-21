EastEnders spoilers: Will Joel make a move on Avani?
Airs Thursday 1 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Joel Marshall (played by Max Murray) hasn't wasted any time getting to know the other teenagers of Albert Square on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The lad has taken a particular interest in Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).
After buying some weed from local drug dealer Declan, Joel wants to arrange a get-together so they can smoke the weed together.
Avani is hanging out with friend Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) at No.1 when Joel and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) arrive at the house.
Barney is annoyed that Avani has invited the troublesome twosome.
While Avani is out of the room, Joel makes a disparaging comment about her.
When Barney challenges him about his comment, Joel manages to spin things around and make it look like Barney is to blame!
Will Avani remain oblivious and start to fall for bad lad Joel's charms?
At Harry's Barn, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) faces the unexpected intruder...
Is she in DANGER?
Meanwhile, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) decides it's time to lay his cards on the table with Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison).
But is Felix really looking for a full-time romance?
And Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) decides it's time to try and mend her relationship with sister Anna (Molly Rainford).
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
